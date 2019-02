Visitors and fans took in some Judo at Westerner Park as part of the Canada Winter Games.

Joel Demaere of Alberta took the gold for Judo Individual Male under 60kg, while Ema Tesanovic took gold for Judo Individual Female under 48kg and Evelyn Beaton taking gold as Judo Individual Female under 44kg.

Currently Team Alberta sits in second place with 58 medals, while Quebec is leading the way with 99.