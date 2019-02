This was the most medals earned in a single day at the Games in Red Deer

It was ‘Super Tuesday’ for Team Alberta at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, with the team earning the most medals in a single day at these Canada Games with 13 medals (5-5-3). The last time Alberta had a 12-medal day was Feb. 23rd, 2011, in Halifax.

Alberta earned five medals in Alpine skiing and seven medals in Judo and a single in trampoline.

Alberta could add additional medals tonight in figure skating with two skaters in the Special Olympic Level II Singles competition.