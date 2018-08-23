Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

One of the top players in women’s hockey history is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office.

Longtime Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser is the NHL club’s new assistant director of player development.

RELATED: Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June.

The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., won four Olympic gold medals with Canada. She retired as a player in 2017, finishing as the career leading scorer for the Canadian national team.

The Leafs also announced Scott Pellerin has been elevated to senior director of player development and that Stephane Robidas will serve as director of player development.

RELATED: Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Noelle Needham and Victor Carneiro have been hired as amateur scouts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Alberta athletes highlight Dinos-Golden Bears preseason tilt

Just Posted

Central Alberta athletes highlight Dinos-Golden Bears preseason tilt

Setters Place Field hosts CIS football

Watch: Red Deer College celebrates grand opening of Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

Doors open to the community for the first time Aug. 23rd

Central Alberta Yogathon raising awareness for mental health

Funds raised go towards the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

UPDATE: Suspicious package at north detachment has been destroyed

Red Deer investigation has been concluded

Lawrence Lee announces candidacy for UCP nomination

Two-term City councillor made the announcement Tuesday morning

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

The Islamic State group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in France

Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

Trump calls Cohen just a “part-time attorney”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people have rallied in protest against the pipeline

Canada ‘very encouraged’ by progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Trump said Canada had deliberately been frozen out of the NAFTA talks last week

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

Canada’s $10 bank note to be used late in 2018

Getting to know the new vertical note and civil rights pioneer, Viola Desmond, who will appear on it

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

Most Read