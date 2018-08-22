The University of Calgary Dinos beat the University of Alberta Golden Bears 50-38 in a preseason game on Aug. 22nd. Several central Alberta athletes played on both sides of the ball. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Central Alberta athletes highlight Dinos-Golden Bears preseason tilt

Setters Place Field hosts CIS football

CIS Football came to Setters Place Field for one night in a preseason matchup between the University of Calgary Dinos and the University of Edmonton Golden Bears and many home grown talent was showcased in the 50-38 Dinos victory.

The game, which was kept in control by the Dinos throughout, featured Reiss Flunder, Joe McQuay, Bekko Wande, Jacob Plamondon,Scott Pearson, Travis Derksen,Edward Kim, Carter O’Donnell, Ben Pasiuk, Myles Ruether and Jonathon Ericson.

Ericson, who was one of the best high school quarterbacks in the country for the Lacombe Rams last season, showed a lot in his two possessions on the field — moving the ball down field for 135 yards and notching his first university touchdown pass of his career late in the fourth quarter.

“It felt really good to get out there and compete again,” Ericson said “It is exciting. I have been learning so much and getting with the speed of the game. It is so good to get playing with new teammates and compete again.”

Ericson said he didn’t feel nervous coming into his first CIS game, near his hometown of Lacombe.

“I was confident in my ability and I was confident in my teammates. There is some tremendous players out there I am playing with,” he said.

Being able to play on the new Setters Place field was big for both Plamondon and Wande, who haven’t played in Red Deer since their Grade 10 years at Notre Dame.

“It all felt great. It felt great to come back home. I have a lot of friends and family watching. It feels good,” Plamondon said.

Wande was surprised to see a sold out crowd for a preseason football game.

“It was all love from the fans and they keep supporting us. I didn’t expect it at all but it was huge to see all the family and all the love Red Deer has for us,” he said.

Calgary is looking to have another successful season after coming up just short last season.

“We have a young team but I expect a lot from us. We have a standard to live up to and I expect us to live up to that,” Plamondon said, adding that is was great to see all the central Alberta talent on both sides of the ball

“It is showing that Red Deer is advancing in the sport. Over the the last 10 years, most of the CIS and u-sport athletes have come from Calgary or Edmonton, so it is good to see more athletes going to the next level from Red Deer,” he said.

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Previous story
Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Just Posted

Central Alberta athletes highlighted Dinos-Golden Bears preseason tilt

Setters Place Field hosts CIS football

Watch: Red Deer College celebrates grand opening of Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

Doors open to the community for the first time Aug. 23rd

Central Alberta Yogathon raising awareness for mental health

Funds raised go towards the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

UPDATE: Suspicious package at north detachment has been destroyed

Red Deer investigation has been concluded

Lawrence Lee announces candidacy for UCP nomination

Two-term City councillor made the announcement Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Canada ‘very encouraged’ by progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Trump said Canada had deliberately been frozen out of the NAFTA talks last week

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

Canada’s $10 bank note to be used late in 2018

Getting to know the new vertical note and civil rights pioneer, Viola Desmond, who will appear on it

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

WATCH: Bashaw RCMP assist in rural crime watch video production

Along with a police helicopter, RCMP dog services assisted in the video production near Bashaw

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Most Read

  • Central Alberta athletes highlight Dinos-Golden Bears preseason tilt

    Setters Place Field hosts CIS football