Katie Chan, left, and Bree Kennedy battle it out for the puck. Alberta edged B.C. in the semifinals 2-1 in OT Friday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Team Alberta edges B.C. in female hockey semifinals

Alberta will play for gold Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Servus Arena

Team Alberta edged B.C. 2-1 in overtime during the female hockey semifinals Friday.

After a scoreless first and second period, the game switched gears to an exhilarating third period.

Forward Kassy Betinol got Alberta on the board early in the third with an assist by Jordan Mortlock.

B.C. Centre Jenna Buglioni found the back of the net with an unassisted goal at 15:44, pushing the game into overtime.

Forward Sarah Wozniewicz scored off a pass from Danielle Serdachny in overtime.

Both netminders, Caroline Gosling of Alberta and Kiara Stecko, made some incredible saves throughout the game.

Alberta will play for the gold medal Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Servus Arena.

With one day left of competitions, Team Alberta as a whole has 93 medals, making it the most successful Team Alberta in the history of the Canada Winter Games.

 

Danielle Serdachny makes a move to score. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Forward Sarah Wozniewicz falls after attempting to score. The 15-year-old Cochrane native ultimately scored Alberta’s winning goal in overtime. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

