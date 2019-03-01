Team Alberta edges B.C. in female hockey semifinals

Alberta will play for gold Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Servus Arena

Katie Chan, left, and Bree Kennedy battle it out for the puck. Alberta edged B.C. in the semifinals 2-1 in OT Friday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Team Alberta edged B.C. 2-1 in overtime during the female hockey semifinals Friday.

After a scoreless first and second period, the game switched gears to an exhilarating third period.

Forward Kassy Betinol got Alberta on the board early in the third with an assist by Jordan Mortlock.

B.C. Centre Jenna Buglioni found the back of the net with an unassisted goal at 15:44, pushing the game into overtime.

Forward Sarah Wozniewicz scored off a pass from Danielle Serdachny in overtime.

#GoTeamAB WINS IT IN OT!!! Playing for GOLD tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FofgHjaD9y — Team Alberta (@GoTeamAB) March 1, 2019

Both netminders, Caroline Gosling of Alberta and Kiara Stecko, made some incredible saves throughout the game.

Alberta will play for the gold medal Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Servus Arena.

With one day left of competitions, Team Alberta as a whole has 93 medals, making it the most successful Team Alberta in the history of the Canada Winter Games.

That makes 9️⃣3️⃣. The most successful Team Alberta at Canada Winter Games!! Congratulations to all the athletes!! Good news – we can still win MORE! #GoTeamAB #ABSport #CWG2019 pic.twitter.com/He8UtZRvno — Team Alberta (@GoTeamAB) March 1, 2019

Danielle Serdachny makes a move to score. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express