Red Deer gymnast Kalena Soehn holds up her medals beside the Centennial Cup which was awarded to Team Alberta for showing the greatest improvement from one Winter Games to the next. Robin Grant/Red Deer Exp

Team Alberta earns Centennial Cup and Jack Pelech Award

Games competitions ended Saturday afternoon

Team Alberta earned the Centennial Cup and Jack Pelech Award for its performance during the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

The announcement was made Saturday afternoon at the Servus Arena once all the sporting competitions wrapped up.

The Centennial Cup is awarded to a team that shows the greatest improvement from one Winter Games to the next or one Summer Games to the next.

The Jack Pelech Award goes to the team whose athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff best combine competitive performance, good sportsmanship and a spirit of fair play, cooperation and friendship.

More to come …

Team Alberta wins gold at women's hockey finals

