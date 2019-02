Team Alberta had a solid day at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer by winning three medals at the long track speed skating, an unexpected silver medal in freestyle skiing, four medals in biathlon including a sweep of the women’s podium and a bronze medal in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics team event.

This brings Alberta’s tally to 11 medals (4-5-2) after two days of competition, currently sitting in second place of the medal standings behind Quebec at 13 medals.

-Submitted by Team AB