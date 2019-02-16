Let the Games begin!

Team Alberta takes home gold and silver in speed skating on day one

With day one of the 2019 Winter Canada Games competitions nearly over, Team Alberta has already won two medals.

Calgary’s Brooklyn McDougall finished the long track speed skating 1,500 metre race with a time of 2:16.69. She took home gold.

Cranford native Kaleb Muller won silver in the long track in the men’s competition.

Quebec follows Alberta with a silver in the female speed skating long track as well as a bronze in the same competition.

Other competitions took place throughout the day, including male and female table tennis, ringette and hockey.

For the full results of Saturday’s competitions, see the medal standings.

Team Alberta’s men table tennis competitions took place on Saturday at Westerner Park. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express