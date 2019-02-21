Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey takes a jump during the female Freestyle Skiing Big Air contest on Feb. 21 at Canyon Ski Resort. Cressey placed fifth in the Canada Games’ Big Air contest. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey misses Freestyle Skiing Big Air podium

Alberta’s Jake Sandstorm captured silver in the men Freestyle Skiing Big Air contest

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey placed fifth in the female Freestyle Skiing Big Air contest on Feb. 21.

Cressey had the fourth highest qualifying score of 69.00, but couldn’t find the podium in the afternoon finals session at Canyon Ski Resort.

Cressey fell during her first of two jumps putting a lot of pressure on her final jump.

Cressey scored 64.20 putting her 16 points off the podium in the fifth place.

Fellow Albertan Emma Morozumi followed closely behind Cressey in fifth place.

On the podium for the female Freestyle Skiing Big Air event was Olivia Asselin of Quebec, while British Columbia’s Skye Clarke and Jo Howell scored the other two medals.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

The men Freestyle Skiing Big Air contest showed better results for Team Alberta when Jake Sandstorm flew to a silver medal.

Sandstorm’s score of 87.60 from his first final jump was what put him on the podium.

Quebec’s Edouard Thérriault, who scored a 92.00, took home the gold and Ontarian Jesse Gross rounded out the men Freestyle Skiing Big Air podium with bronze.

Alberta is currently sitting second in the medal standings behind Quebec.

The 2019 Canada Games continue until March 3.

Jake Sandstorm flies off the jump in the male Freestyle Skiing Big Air contest finals at Canyon Ski Resort on Feb. 21. Sandstorm captured the silver medal for Team Alberta with a score of 87.60. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

