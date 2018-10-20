After cruising down the ice uninterrupted defenseman Alexander Alexeyev scored the winning goal in overtime against the Kootenay Ice on Saturday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deer Rebels take the game against Kootenay Ice 4-3 in overtime

Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev scores winning goal 75 seconds into overtime

“It’s kind of a weird goal because they just let me skate.”

Those were Rebels Defensemen Alexander Alexeyev words describing the overtime goal that won the game 4-3 against Kootenay Ice on Saturday.

“Overtime goals are always really exciting,” he said. “(It made) me really happy, you can tell by my celebration.”

When the buzzer ended the third period, the game was tied 3 -3 as Kootenay Ice’s Jaeger White found the net with minutes left.

But the Rebels battled through overtime, earning their victory.

Despite their win, the Rebels had to fight for it, even though in the first 10 minutes of the game, it looked like Red Deer would sail through the night, just as they did Friday against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

With just 4:55 minutes in the game, Carson Sass found the back of the net on a power play with assists by Jacob Heraut and Reese Johnson. The Rebels were also leading in shots on goal 14-9 in the first.

In the beginning of the second, outnumbered by the opposing team, Forward Brandon Hagel put a goal in the net with another assist by Heraut.

Anders, like usual, made great saves throughout the game. But in the second period, he was hit in the throat with the puck.

While he recovered at the net, Kootenay Ice took no mercy and saw an opportunity to score – not one but two goals – within minutes of each other.

Kootenay’s Jaegar White found the back of the net at 3:38 and so did Brett Davis shortly after at 4:04 minutes. Both opposition goals were met by boos from Red Deer fans.

The Rebels’ struggle through parts of the game was the case of their usual tricks not working as well as they usually do.

General Manager and Head Coach Brent Sutter said certain players played hard and certain players did not. The team regrouped in the third period, he said.

“We talked about it, ‘Let’s not get frustrated, let’s get our game where we want it to be and give ourselves a chance to play and find a way to win.’”

He added, “It certainly wasn’t a perfect game by any means. It certainly wasn’t pretty. But a win’s a win and two points is two points.”

After what looked like it might be an injury to the Rebels netminder, Anders was back to his usual self, ending the game 32-32 shots on goal.

“The (Kootenay Ice) directed a lot of pucks at the net,” Sutter said.

“Andy gives you a chance every night and that’s what you want from your goaltender.”

The Rebels are up against the Calgary Hitmen on Oct. 23rd at the Centrium.

Previous story
It’s been a strong start for Red Deer’s newest hockey team

Just Posted

Red Deer Rebels take the game against Kootenay Ice 4-3 in overtime

Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev scores winning goal 75 seconds into overtime

Carswell’s annual Red Deer Christmas Antique, Vintage and Retro Show and Sale runs this weekend

Show features more than 300 tables covered in vintage goods

It’s been a strong start for Red Deer’s newest hockey team

Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers coming off back-to-back wins

Innisfail RCMP investigate serious collision west of Innisfail

One of the passengers was taken by STARS air ambulance to the hospital

The Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show runs through to Sunday at Westerner Park

Lots of ideas for fall renovation, decor, design, organization, construction and indoor living projects

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

‘Mom, I’m in trouble:’ Canadian faces 10 years for alleged graffiti

Brittney Schneider, another tourist caught spraying message on walls of Tha Pae Gate in Thailand

Feds consulting on national anti-racism strategy behind closed doors

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says people still face systemic racism in some communities

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people

B.C. high school teacher faces sexual assault charges

A Mt. Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

Most Read