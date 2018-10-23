Danielle Lappage, a former Olds resident, is competing at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia from April 11 to 13. Photo via daniellelappage.ca

2 Canadians advance to finals at world wrestling championships

Olympic champion Erica Wiebe just missed joining them with a loss 3-1 to three-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States in the 76-kg event

Canadians Danielle Lappage and Justina Di Stasio advanced to the final bout of their competitions at the world wrestling championships, while Olympic champion Erica Wiebe just missed joining them.

Lappage, from Olds, Alta., moved on to the 65-kg gold-medal match with a 11-0 technical superiority victory over Irina Neterba of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

“It’s indescribable, I’m so happy. I haven’t been this happy for a long time,” Lappage said. ”I’ve been through so much, and I’m so proud that I’m in the finals.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries. Since 2014 I’ve been out with injuries. It feels good to come back and do it here.”

Lappage will face Finland’s Petra Ollip in the final on Wednesday.

Lappage led 3-0 at the break, then scored on a takedown and a leg lace to go up 9-0 before winning the bout a short time later.

Di Stasio, from Burnaby, B.C. advanced to the women’s 72-kg final with a 6-0 semifinal win over Egypt’s Samar Hamza. She said she was inspired by Lappage’s win earlier in the day.

“It’s crazy, it’s really cool. I think we’re all really believing in ourselves,” Di Stasio said. “Dan just did it, she gave me all these tingles. I wanted to do it. I was crying when she won, but I had to focus.”

The Canadian led 2-0 at the break before sealing the match with two takedowns in the final period.

Di Stasio is wrestling in an unfamiliar weight class after winning bronze at 75 kg last year

“It’s a whole new weight class, so I don’t know anyone,” Di Stasio said. ”I’m just wrestling.”

Di Stasio will take on Mongolia’s Nasanburmaa Ochirbat in the final.

Wiebe, of Stittsville, Ont., who won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, lost a tough semifinal 3-1 to three-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States in the 76-kg event. Wiebe got on the board first before Gray scored a takedown right before the break. Gray scored another point when the bout resumed for the close victory.

“It’s a tough loss,” Wiebe said. ”It was classic not executing takedowns. That’s how it goes when you don’t execute.

“I’ll go home tonight, refocus, think about what I want to do and get ready to go do it.”

Wiebe will face Zsanett Nemeth of Hungary for bronze.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
HIGHLIGHTS: Red Deer Rebels take the game against Kootenay Ice 4-3 in overtime

Just Posted

City takes action to help residents during postal strike

Steps to avoid late payment penalties

Red Deer Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program Receives Prestigious Literacy Award

Award celebrates outstanding achievement, innovative practice and excellence in literacy

Carmanah heading to the City on the heels of their latest single Nightmare

Victoria band performs at Bo’s on Nov. 22nd along with Hey Ocean

Message of hope highlights The Mustard Seed’s first annual fundraising gala

Evening featured fine food, a live painting, and special speakers

UPDATE: Charges sworn against two men in abducting 48-year-old last week

Both suspects were known to the victim

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Mega Millions, Powerball prizes come down to math, long odds

Biggest myth: The advertised $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize and $620 million Powerball prize aren’t quite real

2 Canadians advance to finals at world wrestling championships

Olympic champion Erica Wiebe just missed joining them with a loss 3-1 to three-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States in the 76-kg event

Outdoor retailer MEC vows to boost diversity after online complaint

Mountain Equipment Co-op was criticized for perpetuating a white-only picture of the outdoors

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities.

Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

China opens mega-bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland

The $20 billion bridge took almost a decade to build while incurring major delays and cost overruns

Most Read