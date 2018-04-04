Red Deer Rebels name new Captain

Brent Sutter, General Manager/Head Coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, announced today that Reese Johnson will be the Rebels captain in the 2018-19 season.

Johnson will be entering his fourth year with the team. He has played in 120 regular season games with the Rebels over three seasons, scoring 28 goals and 19 assists for 47 points.

“Reese showed throughout this past season all the qualities you would expect, and want, in a captain. He is the epitome of what a leader should be, and we are very pleased to be able to name him captain at this time,” said Sutter.

-Submitted by Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club