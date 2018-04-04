Red Deer Rebels name new Captain

Reese Johnson will be the Rebels captain in the 2018-19 season

Brent Sutter, General Manager/Head Coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, announced today that Reese Johnson will be the Rebels captain in the 2018-19 season.

Johnson will be entering his fourth year with the team. He has played in 120 regular season games with the Rebels over three seasons, scoring 28 goals and 19 assists for 47 points.

“Reese showed throughout this past season all the qualities you would expect, and want, in a captain. He is the epitome of what a leader should be, and we are very pleased to be able to name him captain at this time,” said Sutter.

-Submitted by Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club

Previous story
After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deerians voice opinions on locations for a pickleball court

Collicutt Centre is most favoured at April 4th open house

Province recognizes Albertans for preventing violence

Lacombe resident and Red Deer group receive Inspiration Awards

Melodious Design to showcase artists at Bo’s

Night features several of Red Deers best acts

Red Deer RCMP recognize citizen for hundreds of stolen vehicle tips

Individual helped police recover more than 400 stolen vehicles

Cow Patti theatre closes a successful 2017/18 season

Dinner theatre will be back in November 2018

What’s Up Wednesday – April 4th, 2018

The weekly wrap-up of Red Deer news returns for another week.

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Suspects caught quickly after demanding money from Sylvan Lake and Eckville service stations

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Every Canadian, on average, tosses away 170 kilograms of food per year

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

‘I am a survivor:’ Sexual assault victim tells court

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in an Alberta courtroom today

Elderly B.C. man wins $425k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, was in need of funds.

Wetaskiwin man charged with sexual offences on three youths

The in-depth investigation showed the youths were allegedly exploited by the man

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Most Read