Central Alberta Buccaneers gearing up for 2018 season

The Central Alberta Buccaneers Football Club recently held their annual general meeting in preparation for their 2018 season.

The main highlight of the AGM was the complete rebranding of the club including a new logo and uniform to coincide with their move to Setters Place Field in Red Deer.

“The uniforms have been discussed since the end of last season,” Offensive Tackle Vince Roth said. “The team has always wanted a set of blacks and through some circumstances, we ended up in a position to move on that.

“We came up with a design for the new uniforms and then after that we decided as an executive that since we have new uniforms and a new field, a new logo was a logical step to take right now as well.”

Roth said the team was looking forward to their new home field in Red Deer.

“The players, sponsors and fans are all looking forward to the opportunities the new field will bring. We also now have Troubled Monk on as a partner to provide beer for our beer gardens so we can continue in the local tradition but also offer more,” he said.

He added there is some mixed feelings about no longer playing in Lacombe, but the team will continue to practise at MEGlobal Athletic Park.

“Those will be starting in just under two weeks,” Roth said. “We will also be doing a thank you to the City of Lacombe as well to wrap up our spring camp with a community barbecue for everyone at the field.”

That community barbecue will be on May 12th and will coincide with the Bucs’ intrasquad game.

Roth added they will continue to be involved with community events in Lacombe.

“It will be a little different for the people who were used to crossing the street to go to the game, but other than that it will be pretty similar with our interactions in Lacombe,” he said.

As far as on the field. players have already began preseason workouts and Spring Camp begins in earnest on April 18th.

“We will put the pads and start hitting each other the following Wednesday in Lacombe which will carry through until May 12th,” he said.

The Bucs first game will be on June 2nd on the road, followed by their home opener on June 9th.

“I think we are going to be a better team than we were last year, and we were a good team last year so that is pretty exciting,” Roth said. “We are not losing a whole lot of guys other than a couple stand-outs, but we also have some solid guys from our 2016 season, where we made it the National Championship game, returning.”

