Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz arrives with the team at Dulles International Airport in Sterling, Va., Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

Barry Trotz has resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals after leading them to the Stanley Cup.

The team announced the resignation Monday. The 55-year-old Trotz went into the season without any certainty about his future when ownership and general manager Brian MacLellan last summer opted not to give him a contract extension.

In a statement, the team thanked Trotz for his efforts the past four years and said it’s grateful for his leadership and what he’s done for the franchise.

The Capitals went to the playoffs in all four year under Trotz, including two Presidents’ Trophy-winning seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

Just Posted

Central Alberta Humane Society presents cat yoga

Proceeds will be used to care for the shelter animals

Innisfail RCMP respond to fatal vehicle collision

A 22-year-old driver was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene

Central Alberta Buccaneers pillage Vandals 64-19

Bucs’ notch second win of the season convincingly

Young man from Tees dies in tragic collision

The incident occurred early Saturday morning at Clive

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is thrilled with ‘next phase’ announcement

Next step reached in planning for Centre of Excellence

WATCH: Lots of action this year at the Innisfail Pro Rodeo

Rain doesn’t stop crowds from cheering on some of the best in rodeo action

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

Leduc RCMP investigate small plane crash

No injuries after plane crashes in lake

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

Most Read