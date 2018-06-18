Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna warms up at Spring Training in Dunedin, Fla., on February 13, 2018. A lawyer for Roberto Osuna says the Toronto Blue Jays closer will not be in court today for his first appearance to face an assault charge. Domenic Basile says he will appear on Osuna’s behalf. The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

A lawyer for Roberto Osuna says the Toronto Blue Jays closer will not be in court today for his first appearance to face an assault charge.

Domenic Basile says he will appear on Osuna’s behalf.

The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month.

He was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, in accordance with the league’s domestic violence policy.

Osuna remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary but is ineligible to play.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline.

The Canadian Press

