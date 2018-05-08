Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during ninth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been charged with assault.

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details on the charges.

“We are aware of the incident involving Roberto and fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to place him on administrative leave,” the Jays said in a statement. “We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization.

“As this remains an ongoing investigation by Toronto Police, the club will not comment further on the matter.”

The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays. He has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. The league says it is investigating the circumstances of the charges in accordance with the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association.

“MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. ”We are investigating the circumstances in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

Just Posted

City officials break ground on Northside Community Centre

Construction on $9.1 million facility gets underway after extensive public consultation

Rebels fill vacant assistant coach positions

Brad Flynn and Ryan Colville join team with years of hockey experience

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in crime hot spots

Project Pinpoint key to several arrests

Red Deer RCMP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation

West Park Schools were put into temporary lockdown as a precaution

Gas prices going down in Red Deer

Crude oil is up $19 or $20 from this time last year

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Alberta laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha to Humboldt, Saskatchewan but the fatal crash hit close to home for Dale Gilbert and her husband Scott.

Most Read