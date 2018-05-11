Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, is shown in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says they will have a team ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 season. In a news release, they say they in the process of recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugen.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says a team will be ready to hit the ice in time for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season.

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan.

Haugan was one of 16 people killed April 6 when the team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan. Thirteen players were injured.

“Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community,” said team president Kevin Garinger.

“He took our team to new heights. It will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards.”

As the team recruits the next coach, 80 prospective players will be asked to an invite-only camp from May 25 to May 27 in Saskatoon. It’s not clear whether any of the injured players will return to the team for the upcoming season.

The Broncos said season tickets will also go on sale soon.

Anticipating high demand, team officials will make every effort to ensure current season-ticket holders get first right of refusal on their seats.

The world rallied around the team following the crash. More than $15 million was raised in a GoFundMe campaign for the survivors and the families of those killed.

People also showed support for the Broncos by putting hockey sticks on porches, wearing jerseys and memorial ribbons, and holding other fundraisers.

The Canadian Press

