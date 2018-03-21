Ways to spruce up your home in a congested market

A home that is well-loved and shows care will be appealing to a broader base

Sometimes, you just run out of ideas.

The times when I sit in front of my laptop and stare at a blank page hoping for some inspiration happen and I find myself digging through web sites and design blogs hoping to find inspiration that I can pass on to you, my faithful readers. I have had wonderful feedback from people this week and it’s always encouraging to hear that you are picking up the paper and taking the time to read; that I’m not alone here putting words down that no one will see!

The market right now is saturated with listings; everything is for sale and there doesn’t seem to be an overabundance of buyers.

Those who are buying are slow to react and are taking their time in viewing properties as they have an abundance of choice and time to make the right decision.

I’ve heard, ‘Let’s keep looking and see what’s out there,’ many, many times and if I were a buyer I would be saying the same thing.

If you are in a selling position, ask your realtor to show you your competition and make a point of bringing your property up to the highest level you can.

It can be a crazy concept to put money into a home you are trying to get rid of but in the end, it will help sell your property faster. Be aware of what is on trend now and try to make your home reflect those trends in colour and style.

If you think that someone who is looking will just paint and not worry about the pink walls and oak cabinets then you need to see the renovated home right down the street which has done the updates.

It can be an expensive option, but it will garner you a higher price and quicker sale if you pay attention to details, especially where wear and tear are evident.

Even if you aren’t prepared for any renovations, it is vital that you touch up, clean and repair areas in your home to make it shine. I have worked with several clients and when I point out a few things they can do to improve their property they usually respond by saying that they didn’t even see this or that.

We live in our homes every day and we don’t see the wear on the baseboards or the dullness of the wood cabinets and these are easy, inexpensive fixes that could be easily tackled.

I have seen buyers fixate on a gorgeous kitchen tap or a stunning light fixture as they view property.

These things create an emotional response in people and gives them the warm fuzzies when they view your home. It doesn’t always have to be a messy, expensive reno!

Bring a professional or a friend over and ask them to honestly evaluate your home, go and visit what is currently for sale and what will be your direct competition.

Write down what appeals to you and return to your place to see if you can implement any of those design features. What appeals to you will likely appeal to someone else.

The most important thing to remember is that a home that is well-loved and shows care will be appealing and luring to a broader base and will shine bright in a congested market.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.