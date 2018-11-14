Ruining something great…

The less chemicals you put in your body, the healthier you will be

This article is about a few things, but it stems from when I had a client ask me about Greek Yogurt the other day. He said that he heard it was good for him, but in reading the ingredients (nice to know someone is listening!) he noted that the stuff he had in his hands was indeed not healthy. He then had the impression that greek yogurt was bad. Not true.

Greek yogurt is in fact, great! BUT (and this is the important part), like ALL foods in a package, you have to read the label! Greek yogurt itself, the good stuff, in the plain version, has ingredients that state: skim milk, bacterial cultures. That’s it. No fat, no trans fat, no crap, and 18 grams of protein in a 3/4 cup (175gram) serving. Compare to the same amount of regular yogurt and you will find only 6-8grams.

PLUS, you can use greek yogurt to replace the mayonnaise in potato salad (add a little mustard), or replace sour cream with it. It is amazing for breakfast with fresh fruit stirred into it with muesli cereal and some powdered stevia and almond slivers.

Back to my original point though, my friend grabbed a greek yogurt off the dairy shelf and found these ingredients: Skim milk, cream, active bacterial cultures, strawberry preparation (sugar, strawberries, corn starch, lemon juice concentrate, carrageenan, natural color, natural flavors). Now this once healthy idea … isn’t. In a mere 100gram serving, you find 1.5grams of fat, including .5 grams of hidden trans fats, and 11grams of sugar – similar to a bowl of Froot Loops!! (12g), and only 8 grams of protein (because they dropped the serving size down to get the trans fats below .5grams per SERVING, so they could claim ‘zero trans fats’, which is a marketing trick). And in this case… the trans fats are actually from the cream, and NOT that bad trans fat that we are avoiding from hydrogenated fats. To compare accurately, let’s do the math of bumping the serving size up from 1/3 cup (100g) to the same as the healthy greek yogurt at 3/4 cup (175g). That would make the flavoured greek yogurt have 158 calories, 14 grams protein, 2.63 grams of fat (.88 grams trans fat) and a whopping 19 grams of sugar per real world ‘serving’. This is now junk food, with protein.

Why would they do this? Somehow, marketing people are convinced that we cannot handle something plain and healthy, so they pump our products full of sugar to feed our addiction and ruin an otherwise healthy choice, but what bugs me, is that they do so under the disguise of ‘healthy food’.

The bottom line is this: you must read food labels, and that is precisely why my client called me to clear up the confusion.

Hitchhiking on my previous point, let me ask you a question: which is better for you; ‘Froot Loops’, or ‘Heart Smart Healthy Start’ cereal? Reading the label, we find that Froot Loops has 110calories, 1gram of fat (including a hidden 0.5 grams trans fat), and 12 grams of sugar in a 1 cup serving. Not great, but we kind of knew that right? The ‘Heart Smart’ cereal? In 1.25 cup serving, it has 230 calories, 2 grams of fat (including a hidden 0.5 grams trans fat), and (get this) 17 grams of sugar! Now, you might be thinking it is fruit sugar, or some other healthy sugar, but it isn’t. A read through the ingredients list shows sugar, glucose, corn syrup, modified corn syrup etc. as the top ingredients.

This sort of marketing manipulation goes on and on, and the real truth of it all is this: We MUST, as a society, read food labels for everything we buy that isn’t fresh.

Shop the perimeter of the grocery store: Fruits, vegetables, fresh meats, nuts and seeds, eggs, all that stuff is easy – it still comes in the original packaging! When you get to anything in a bag, container, box or can – you simply have to read the label. Just because it says ‘healthy’ – don’t buy it until you read the ingredients. If you cannot pronounce the ingredients and do not recognize them, move on.

The less chemicals you put in your body, the healthier you will be, we were simply not designed to do anything else! As for greek yogurt, it is absolutely fantastic! (If you get the right one).

Happy Training!

Scott McDermott is a personal trainer and the owner of Best Body Fitness in Sylvan Lake.

Previous story
Put down the yo-yo dieting

Just Posted

Mixed reaction from public on proposed supervised consumption site

Issue tabled until the Nov. 26th meeting

Oh What a Night! celebrates iconic American legends

Frankie Valli and Andy Williams honoured during Red Deer show

Red Deer Lights the Night gets residents into the holiday spirit

Free winter festival is on Saturday, Nov. 17th from 4 to 7 p.m.

Rebels Forward Brandon Hagel signs deal with Chicago Blackhawks

Alexeyev, Anders make Player and Goalie of the Week in October and early November

Dean Brody heads to Red Deer with stripped down, acoustic show

Dirt Road Stories tour offers a kitchen party lodge-type experience

Calgarians vote ‘no’ to bidding for 2026 Winter Games, in plebiscite

Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said ”no.”

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Olympic and Paralympic committees disappointed, but respectful of Calgary’s vote

The majority of voters said ‘no’ to a potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Wildfire death toll rises in California as search for missing continues

Authorities reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48.

B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

Four NDP provincial politicians from British Columbia are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately call a byelection in the federal riding of Burnaby-South.

Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

Most Read