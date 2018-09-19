Open your mind and think creatively

You may have more amazing features in your home than you realize

I have read many design blogs and articles over the years and the ones that interest me are the re-purposing ideas that clever people have created.

It is always interesting to read about a product, item or space that once was unusable or tired and to see it transformed into a workable solution.

While I find the crafty things interesting and fun to look at, what I’m more curious about are the stories about spaces that have been transformed and given new life and those homeowners who have the vision for a new use for parts of their home.

This curiosity came early for me as I rarely lived in a home that wasn’t somehow altered.

My mom was constantly moving and shaking things up at home with design projects and ideas which rarely involved something as simple as a coat of paint and some drapery. She was removing walls, laying stairwells bare and re-purposing rooms in ways that are hard to imagine.

One old house we had contained a bathroom on the main floor adjacent to the kitchen; when you live in a two-storey house a main floor bathroom is a wonderful addition and MOST people wouldn’t mess with that convenience, I say, MOST people.

My mother immediately had walls removed and plumbing fixtures tossed as she created an alcove for her kitchen appliances because the kitchen was too small. Was it amazing? Yes.

Was it inconvenient to run upstairs while playing outside to use the bathroom? Also yes, but she had a vision and the result was a workable, quaint kitchen with a brick covered alcove with a curved ceiling which felt like an old European workspace.

In most renovation projects, rooms and items stay where they are, and people decorate and improve around them. I don’t know if it’s fear or inexperience that makes people back off from changing basic elements of a home but often they are hesitant to do anything that will alter what is already built.

The perfect example is the typical bungalow or bi-level home that has three bedrooms at the end of a long hallway, most of the time these are small bedrooms which are not handy but by combining the two end bedrooms (usually the master and second bed) you can create a large walk through closet which leads to a dressing room or a larger ensuite.

More often than not, clients will not venture forth and keep that spare room with a bit of furniture stored and stay in their cramped rooms and my question is why?

Just because a house was built a certain way, you have unlimited options when it comes to creating your own space or expanding where you need to or adding more light.

All these options are available if you open your mind and think creatively.

Even structural or load bearing barriers can be removed with the addition of weight bearing beams which enable you to open your space.

A closed closet can be opened to reveal more shelving and that silly space under your steps can be reused for shelving and storage which is more accessible from the other side of the wall.

You may have more amazing features in your home than you realize, and it’s all waiting to be discovered!

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.

Previous story
Twelve things I know for sure about being fit and healthy after 20 years

Just Posted

Red Deer-based Home of Hope to host ‘Heroes’ Charity Gala

International charity has missions in several African nations

Rimbey RCMP on scene of serious collision

A portion of Highway 53 west of Rimbey is down to one lane while crews investigate

WATCH: 2010 Olympic architect John Furlong inspires Red Deerians at Chamber event

Furlong suggests Red Deer should get involved with Calgary’s 2026 Olympic bid

Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include stolen vehicles, break and enters and drug charges

RCMP continue their focus on repeat offenders as part of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategy

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed convenience store robbery

Suspect fled on foot with undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon.

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing youth

Police say 12-year-old Treston Minde left his residence on his bike Sept. 17 and hasn’t returned home

North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient

The death toll rose to at least 37 in three states Tuesday, with 27 fatalities in North Carolina.

North and South Korea say they plan to bid for 2032 Olympics

Moon and Kim announced a sweeping set of agreements including a vow to work together to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

Russia’s reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote

The World Anti-Doping Agency is due to vote Thursday Sept. 20, 2018, on possible reinstatement of Russia.

Ontario wins stay on ruling that struck down council-cutting plan

The province had argued the stay was necessary to eliminate uncertainty surrounding the Oct. 22 vote, and the Court of Appeal agreed.

B.C. cannabis producer Tilray hits at $20-billion high as stock price explodes

This is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S.

‘Sesame Street’ wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren’t gay

The characters are best friends and have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation”

Most Read