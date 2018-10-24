Metropolitan is the colour of choice for the upcoming year

Surround yourself with the feeling of urban coolness

Colour forecasts are already heading our way for 2019 and Metropolitan is the colour of choice for the upcoming year. Grey tones have been on our radar for several years and even those who don’t like grey have ‘warmed up’ to this trend setting shade. Your walls stare at you 365 days a year and you want to be sure to choose a colour that will embrace you and not taunt you for the next 5-10 years!

Paint companies got into the design game when they changed from choosing 24-845 to “Raindance”, consumers loved it and this designer was overjoyed because I am not a numbers person. I can relate to Misty Morning and Stout and Nacho Cheese and can remember these because they create a feeling or mood for the project I am working on. Besides, there is less room for error when you choose a colour with a name that co-ordinates – the episode of 1997 where I switched two numbers around and half my client’s home was painted a horrific shade of pink still haunts my memory.

Now it’s all about the feeling, the mood, the atmosphere you are creating when you choose a paint colour. Carpet manufacturers have been doing this for decades and clients will usually opt for the carpet called crème caramel rather than brown. It is a direct marketing attempt to play on our senses and give us confidence in our choices. Do you want power and assertiveness? Choose Metropolitan or City Shadow. If soft and soothing is your forte, then Gray Owl or Grey Cashmere would be your choice to envelop your room. There is also Elephants Breath and Moles Breath for the wacky ones!

People used to refer to their paints just by broad colour descriptions, eggshell, white, grey, blue were terms used when someone asked what paint was on the walls. We have become so much more than just colour, haven’t we? It is now verging on a political or religious statement when you share your paint colour choice with inquiring minds. I think it makes it much more fun to pick and to own a colour choice when you can relate to what the manufacturer wants you to feel about choosing a certain colour. We are easily convinced that we are buying a lifestyle choice with some of our product purchases and this is on purpose.

Years ago, we had a product launch paint naming contest for C2 paint and it was so much fun to see the creative ideas that the clients came up with. We had a party and invited everyone to name a new palette of colours launched by C2. The most memorable one was a pale beige colour that one client named ‘grannie panties’, it was a hilarious visual but I’m not surprised that C2 paint didn’t choose that name as they know that a paint named after a polyester undergarment for senior ladies wouldn’t exactly fly off the shelves.

I encourage you to check out the colour for 2019 Metropolitan, look at the coolness and the strength it offers and surround yourself with the feeling of urban coolness.

____________________

Apology: It has come to my attention that my use of the word schizophrenic in my last column has offended some of my cherished readers. I want to offer a sincere apology to everyone for my careless use of this word which is a medical diagnosis and not a casual description of unpredictable weather. Thank you for your feedback and thank you for reading!

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.

Previous story
Check out your fall financial fitness

Just Posted

Top bull riders prepare for the CFR

Red Deer hosts the CFR from Oct. 30th to Nov. 4th

On the heels of their latest single Medicine, USS performs Nov. 8th at Bo’s.

The band (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) has certainly been making a name for themselves nation-wide

Rebels on a third straight win after defeating the Calgary Hitmen Tuesday

Red Deer battles hard to take the game from Calgary

Rough sleeping encampment update

Over the summer, a collaborative cleanup and outreach team worked to respond to 83 camps

Red Deer’s up and coming rodeo star

Steer rider Carter Sahli feeling confident going into third Canadian Finals Rodeo

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Blindman River in need of restoration to improve water quality

River severely impacted man-made causes

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.75%

The central bank’s decision comes as the economy stays strong, trade uncertainty recedes

$1.537 billion U.S. Mega Millions winning ticket sold in South Carolina

The winning ticket is worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment

Update: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack or even a direct missile strike.

Meghan Markle rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read