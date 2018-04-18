It’s good to dream, to search and to imagine

Give yourself the joy of possibility with a home that could ignite your imagination

When I am feeling dreamy I will search real estate in other parts of the world to see what is being offered.

There are times (like this spring) that I wonder WHY I live where I do and WHY I’m not packing up and moving to a more mellow climate with a smaller mortgage.

Recently I was searching properties in South Carolina and had to pick my jaw up off the floor several times after seeing what was available for under 200k. The choices are mouth-watering!

For $160,000 I virtually wandered through an old two-storey colonial complete with brick fireplace and large kitchen with marble flooring.

It was 1,900 sq. ft. with four bedrooms and a clawfoot tub and had all the charm and character that I absolutely fall for in a house. Leaded windows and a large garage WITH living quarters above on two acres! It was like the ultimate window shopping experience looking at gorgeous old ladies from a bygone era.

The search didn’t end there; try Halifax for some drop dead beautiful homes in pastoral settings for less than we can pick up a worn-out duplex here in Alberta.

The elements of history in a home like cathedral ceilings, stone features, large newel post and original hardwood floors are calling me like a beacon and I am yearning to move to an older part of the world where these homes still exist.

I’m not sure if other people have the desire for character and charm like I do.

Many people are hunting for or creating modern interiors in their homes and frankly they leave me cold. I love a home that is interesting and fun with varying roof lines and interesting cantilevers, open beams and fireplaces that take up a huge amount of space on a wall.

My ideal is a room for every function with small sitting rooms and private reading nooks.

Give me a home with a two-storey library booked floor to ceiling with titles I will never read that shine and glow because of their beautiful leather bound spines.

Can my kitchen please have a butler pantry with a separate door just large enough to bring firewood through into the kitchen hearth? Sigh….it is all so dreamy.

I have lived in Alberta all my life and the thought of moving away is scary and devil may care; after all I have family here and a dog and four cats!

What would I do with all my stuff if I packed off to live in a restored barn on the shores of Nova Scotia? But the houses, oh the houses! Just wandering through online photos makes my heart soar and my mouth water and I wonder if I will ever have the bravery to move far away and live in an enchanted home with history and life to whisper in my ear.

It’s good to dream, to search and to imagine what life could be like if we took living and housing to another stratosphere.

Where would you go and what would be your dream abode?

Allow yourself a few minutes to dream big (or small) and to give yourself the joy of possibility with a wonderfully different home that could ignite your imagination.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty.