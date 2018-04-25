History of local telephone service

In 1959-1960, a new telephone exchange building was constructed on 51st St.

One of the most dramatic changes to day-today life in the past few years has been in the realm of telecommunications.

Not so long ago, people relied on landlines in their homes for personal phone service. Some had modern equipment with touch phones.

Others still had older-style rotary dial apparatuses. Either way, communication was pretty much limited to verbal conversations. If someone was out of the house and they wanted to make a phone call, they generally had seek out a pay phone where calls could be made after putting coins into the apparatus.

Today, people carry phones with them wherever they go.

Their devices can be used for all kinds of things in addition to making phone calls.

People in our community have enjoyed the ever expanding benefits of this technological revolution. However, even 115 years ago, residents of Red Deer were often part of the leading-edge technological advances in telecommunications.

In December 1902, a group of local investors created the Western Telephone Company.

However, before that locally-owned service could become operational, the Bell Telephone Company arrived in Red Deer. At first, it was long distance service to Calgary and Edmonton that was offered out of a telephone exchange on Ross Street. Shortly thereafter, Bell was offering local telephone connections to businesses and households.

The Western Telephone Company was reorganized as the Western General Electric Company which offered both electricity and phone service in Red Deer.

The new company quickly out-competed Bell.

The Western General used the first central energy telephone system in Alberta, which was technologically superior to Bell’s equipment. The locally-owned service was also cheaper.

By 1908, Bell withdrew from the Red Deer market.

Most long distance service was taken over by the newly-formed Alberta Government Telephones. However, the Western General also offered limited long distance service into adjacent rural areas.

Unfortunately, over the years, the Western General failed to make the investments necessary to keep basic service up. By 1919, a lot of the local equipment was antiquated or second-hand. Relays on the main switchboard were badly in need of repair.

Consequently, in 1920, AGT bought out the Western General, which by this time had become the last privately owned telephone company in Alberta. AGT built a modern new exchange building on Ross Street, north of City Hall Park. Red Deer had quality phone service again.

A major setback occurred in the 1930s during the Great Depression.

Many people could no longer afford to keep a phone. A huge blow came in April 1932 when a massive ice storm destroyed much of the telephone infrastructure across Alberta.

Consequently, AGT withdrew from most rural areas.

Phone service in those places was subsequently provided by locally-owned mutual telephone companies (cooperatives). Maintenance was usually provided by the mutual companies’ members.

A big change came in the boom years of the 1950s when AGT began a massive modernization and expansion program. In 1957, a microwave tower was built on the North Hill to provide improved long distance service.

That also allowed the provision of live broadcast feed for the new C.H.C.A. television station.

In 1959-1960, a huge new telephone exchange building was constructed on 51st St.

Subsequently, the first automated direct distance dialing service on the Canadian prairies was inaugurated in Red Deer.

Underground cable networks began to be installed. By the end of 1962, Telex connections were put into place to allow transmission of written messages, primarily for businesses.

More technological improvements followed, cementing Red Deer’s status as a major communications hub for Alberta for many years to come.

Previous story
The miserable spring of 1920
Next story
After the mortgage is approved

Just Posted

Creativity on display via the Middle Schools Awesome Art Show

‘First Friday’ Red Deer opening reception runs May 4th

Additional closures as water levels rise in the Red Deer River

Red Deer River rose by half a metre over the past twenty-four hours

Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships Tarp Auction results are in

The total of the tarp auction was $103,650

City art gallery to close after 20 years in the business

Lacombe mainstay set to close at the end of April

Central Alberta dancers ‘shimmy’ for a great cause

Shimmy Mob will take place in more than 169 locations all over the world

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

Issues split Trump and Macron, handshakes and kisses aside

Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron professed a sunny, best-friends relationship

How hospitals prepare for mass-casualty incidents

Code Orange alerts explained following the Toronto van attack

Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator

A jury of seven men and five women are to decide actor Bill Cosby’s fate

Memorial to victims of Toronto van attack continues to grow

The subway station where a van was used to run down pedestrians has reopened in Toronto

Small aircraft touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Most Read