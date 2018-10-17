Colour and scent are the biggest contributors to warmth and security

How is everyone doing with our schizophrenic weather here in Alberta?

I know it’s impossible to predict what will happen next and it seem to switch seasons daily. I’m craving fall this year like never before and have taken to living outside on the days when the temperature soars above five degrees!

As we recuperate from our Thanksgiving indulgence we may feel like there needs to be a purge of the leftovers in our fridge and maybe we feel like we can never look another pumpkin flavoured thing in the eye again, but I guarantee you will soon be craving those warm tones and spices as the thermometer continues to slip down.

It is human nature to begin to cocoon when the weather cools. We have an instinct much like wild animals to be secure and snug while the world howls around with miserable weather.

Colour and scent are the two biggest contributors to this feeling of warmth and security and we habitually seek out these things in our daily lives.

The creation of warmth with colour begins with what we wear – gone are the frosty cool hues of summer as we pull out the cinnamon-toned sweaters and earth-coloured socks and scarves.

We actually FEEL warmer wearing red and orange and it is a definite mind trick to help ourselves feel cozier. Fabric thickness aside; a pumpkin-coloured sweater will feel warmer and cozier than a pale pink shade, even if they are the same garment.

I see many recipes popping up on social media with the label ‘comfort food’ and I am all about the warmth!

We rarely make soups and stews in summer and gravitate to fresh berries and salads because produce is abundant and our need to cool ourselves is always present.

Watch the weather turn and see yourself pulling spices like nutmeg and sage from your pantry as you endeavour to make soothing, warm comfort food.

The pumpkin spice insanity is no accident, we feel better ingesting these delightful spices!

Last weekend I made my thanksgiving root vegetable roast and I wanted to share it with you because it is all things fall both visually and in taste.

I hope you take a chance to make it for your family.

It is a simple combination of carrots, sweet potato, beets, turnips and tiny potatoes that you chop into pieces and toss with olive oil, salt/pepper, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon and a splash of orange juice.

I don’t peel the beets and just sprinkle them on top because if you stir them at all they turn everything pink.

Once it is all in the pan, add some orange zest and bake for an hour at 375. When the veggies look and smell roasted pull them out and drizzle with a bit of pure maple syrup.

Your house will smell so fragrant and the eye appeal of the gorgeous colours will entice you as you dive into this warm and spicy mix of fall bounty.

It is the perfect fall offering that will delight your senses and make you feel warm inside.

Happy, crazy fall to everyone! It has been a short and hard to find season and I hope you will be able to find warmth and beautiful fragrance in the coming weeks.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.