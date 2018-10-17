Colour and scent are the biggest contributors to warmth and security

Enjoy the changes of the seasons

How is everyone doing with our schizophrenic weather here in Alberta?

I know it’s impossible to predict what will happen next and it seem to switch seasons daily. I’m craving fall this year like never before and have taken to living outside on the days when the temperature soars above five degrees!

As we recuperate from our Thanksgiving indulgence we may feel like there needs to be a purge of the leftovers in our fridge and maybe we feel like we can never look another pumpkin flavoured thing in the eye again, but I guarantee you will soon be craving those warm tones and spices as the thermometer continues to slip down.

It is human nature to begin to cocoon when the weather cools. We have an instinct much like wild animals to be secure and snug while the world howls around with miserable weather.

Colour and scent are the two biggest contributors to this feeling of warmth and security and we habitually seek out these things in our daily lives.

The creation of warmth with colour begins with what we wear – gone are the frosty cool hues of summer as we pull out the cinnamon-toned sweaters and earth-coloured socks and scarves.

We actually FEEL warmer wearing red and orange and it is a definite mind trick to help ourselves feel cozier. Fabric thickness aside; a pumpkin-coloured sweater will feel warmer and cozier than a pale pink shade, even if they are the same garment.

I see many recipes popping up on social media with the label ‘comfort food’ and I am all about the warmth!

We rarely make soups and stews in summer and gravitate to fresh berries and salads because produce is abundant and our need to cool ourselves is always present.

Watch the weather turn and see yourself pulling spices like nutmeg and sage from your pantry as you endeavour to make soothing, warm comfort food.

The pumpkin spice insanity is no accident, we feel better ingesting these delightful spices!

Last weekend I made my thanksgiving root vegetable roast and I wanted to share it with you because it is all things fall both visually and in taste.

I hope you take a chance to make it for your family.

It is a simple combination of carrots, sweet potato, beets, turnips and tiny potatoes that you chop into pieces and toss with olive oil, salt/pepper, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon and a splash of orange juice.

I don’t peel the beets and just sprinkle them on top because if you stir them at all they turn everything pink.

Once it is all in the pan, add some orange zest and bake for an hour at 375. When the veggies look and smell roasted pull them out and drizzle with a bit of pure maple syrup.

Your house will smell so fragrant and the eye appeal of the gorgeous colours will entice you as you dive into this warm and spicy mix of fall bounty.

It is the perfect fall offering that will delight your senses and make you feel warm inside.

Happy, crazy fall to everyone! It has been a short and hard to find season and I hope you will be able to find warmth and beautiful fragrance in the coming weeks.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.

Previous story
Fall is always a good time for home maintenance

Just Posted

Recreational pot is now officially legal

Here are some things you need to know and how legal recreational pot will affect you in Red Deer

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

Alberta readies itself for cannabis sales with 17 stores (for now) and a new provincial website

WATCH: Canadian Finals Rodeo only two weeks away

Mayor calls CFR an opportunity to showcase Red Deer

POLL: Are you excited about the legalization of cannabis

Pot will be legal as of Oct. 17th

Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID assault suspect

Man stabbed a man in the hand after an altercation at a Red Deer fast food restaurant

VIDEO: First legal cannabis purchases as midnight strikes in eastern Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set to make parole pitch today

Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.

Scope of Hurricane Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border

Streamlined pardon process for pot possession convictions in Canada

Feds say legalization is first step towards objectives of getting pot out of the hands of kids and eliminating black market

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

Most Read