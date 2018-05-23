After your mortgage is paid in full

Take time to celebrate this great victory in your financial life

Well you have done it!’

After years of carefully managing your finances you watch gleefully as the last payment is taken from your account signally the end of your mortgage. So now what? This week we are going to look at a few things to protect your now mortgage-free home.

1. CELEBRATE! This is a huge accomplishment and certainly deserves a mortgage freedom party/dinner or glass of wine.

2. Make sure the mortgage provider removes the lien on the property. Quite often this is missed and old mortgages stay on title. A phone call to your mortgage provider may be in order.

3. Consider getting a home equity line of credit. This may seem like I am pushing you backwards but hear me out. A HELOC can be taken for up to 65% of your property’s value.

You will incur the legal fees and an appraisal but there are no payments unless you draw down some of the funds.

There are a couple reasons you may want to consider this. The first is that if have not yet retired, qualifying for this type of a mortgage is easier than when you are on pension income.

It can be a valid alternative to have access to the equity in your home as compared to a reverse mortgage down the road. You are able to use your home equity as tax-free income which can allow your investments to stay intact and accruing interest even longer.

Perhaps you want to access some funds for home renovations to protect and increase the value of your home – this can be a great way to do that as well.

4. If a HELOC does not sit well with you, please consider getting a title insurance policy.

Fraud is rampant these days and land titles are a matter of public record. That means anyone can look up your home and see that it is free and clear which may make you a target of mortgage fraud.

You can get a title insurance policy through your lawyer as a measure of security against just that. It is a one-time cost starting about $300 and going up from there depending on the value of your home.

5. Contact your home insurance company. You may be eligible for a discount in premiums now that you are mortgage-free though this varies company to company.

6. Update your will. Mortgage freedom day is a great trigger to update your will.

We all know there are only two guarantees in life, death and taxes. Give your loved ones the gift of planning ahead so that they can move more smoothly through this difficult time.

A well-planned estate will save them an awful lot of money and we would all much rather our loved ones receive that money rather than the system.

7. Earmark the funds. Now that the mortgage obligation no longer applies you may want to reassign the funds to your retirement strategy.

You were used to paying that amount each month so why not continue to do so? Debt payout, retirement funds, family vacation, home repairs or whatever you have need of.

So please take the time to celebrate this great victory in your financial life! You certainly have earned it.

Pam Pikkert is a mortgage broker with Mortgage Alliance – Regional Mortgage Group in Red Deer.

Previous story
A closer look at mortgage terminology

Just Posted

Friends of Foes in town with release of new single

A new CD is expected late this year

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and school divisions collaborate on training

Training exercise focused on multiple aspects of dealing with an active assailant

Red Deer RCMP arrest wanted man in drug investigation

Five people face 52 Criminal Code charges related to drug trafficking and weapons

Vehicle crashes into downtown dollar store

Details of cause unknown at this time

Ellis Bird Farm kicks off 2018 season

Several events help Central Albertans experience biodiversity

WATCH: Hundreds come out to Red Deer Farmer’s Market

Market runs until October

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Energy wells plugged as Hawaii’s volcano sends lava nearby

A spike in gas levels could prompt a mass evacuation in Hawaii

Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” Trump said on Twitter

Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

Literary agent Andrew Wylie said Roth died Tuesday night of congestive heart failure.

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

Most Read