A seven step plan for getting fit in spite of fear

Face your fears and break on through to the other side

What does fear have to do with fitness?

Based on all the people I have met over the past 20 years, plenty it turns out.

What fears would those be? To name the ones off the top of my head: fear of failing, fear that everyone will judge you at the gym, fear that an exercise program will mean being in pain all the time, fear that you will have to eat the worst meal plan imaginable, fear that you will not succeed at the goal you had in mind, fear that your friends and family will not support you. I could go on and on.

Confronting your fears is one of the most powerful things you could ever do for your life.

We all know that the best life possible begins outside of your comfort zone, so what stops us from chasing our dreams?

We set a goal, intentions and plans for how to get there to that fitter, healthier, happier version of ourselves.

But then something happens.

Fear gets in the way and stops people cold for many of the reasons I stated. Now what?

Instead of trying to do some small, minor thing that is easy to quit on, do something bold.

GO FOR IT! Join a committed program that has all the features you need to succeed, commit 100%, all in!

Everything changes when you take a big, bold step that feels exciting or massive to you!

Find your own compelling reason why. Imagine if you do not take this step and take care of your health? Imagine if you keep getting heavier and heavier as you age and all the things you can do now start to fade.

Picture yourself fit, healthy and strong – your best version of yourself, and all the great things you could choose to do on a whim. Ski, run, bike, climb, etc.

Focus on the next step. What is the next thing you must do to move forward? Do that.

Do that as soon as you can. Movement creates momentum, which creates and maintains motivation.

There is strength in numbers. Have a good friend join you, or join a class or a group that is getting fit. Surround yourself with people doing the same thing. Now all of the discussions you have are keeping you on track, excited and moving ahead!

Commit yourself fully. Sign an agreement that holds you accountable or announce publicly that you signed up for an obstacle course race or a bodybuilding show or event that motivates you. Bet someone money you can do it.

Don’t think. Seriously. Take action.

I have a shirt that says ‘don’t think, don’t think, don’t think’ about 100 times on it.

Once you set everything in place, you need to just spring into action and get moving. No more thinking, just go for it! There is a time to plan, consider, weigh options and there is a time for action.

Get moving.

Ask for help! You are not the first person to get in shape, honestly. Millions have gone before you, and people like me have dedicated their lives to this pursuit of health.

I have been at it for over two decades. Find someone who is an expert in the area of fitness and health that you want to explore and get help.

The secret is this: fear gets smaller as you move towards it.

The longer you sit and think about it, the more fear grows. Fear is ‘anticipation of pain or failure’ and sitting still will just let your imagination create scenarios that are more than likely total hogwash!

I have a great book I like to read, it is full of short stories of ordinary people accomplishing amazing things, it is called Unstoppable by Cynthia Kersey. I read it when life is particularly difficult and all my problems start to have me forget what my dreams are.

Yet another tool to help you achieve your dreams: books, audio books or inspirational movies.

Scott McDermott is a personal trainer and the owner of Best Body Fitness in Sylvan Lake.