A four-step process for REAL change

Having worked in the fitness industry for 12 years, I’ve met a lot of people who say they want to change. They’re unhappy with their bodies, their performance, their feelings of being out of control, or maybe they’re even in physical pain.

But as you might guess, change is HARD.

Without getting too scientific, all three major areas of your brain were designed to prevent change, discomfort, and walking into the unknown. Your 2 million-year-old human brain is doing its job, but you’re not getting what you want because of the stories it’s telling you and your subconscious acceptance of them.

Which of these lines resonate with you?:

• “I don’t have time.”

• “When things slow down, then I’ll work on myself.”

• “My X hurts, so I can’t workout.”

• “My family won’t eat the healthy meals I prepare so why bother?”

Believe me, I could go on and on with this list, and it would still be true that these are still just made up stories. Because reality is that when the need for change becomes greater than the need to stay the same, people find a way to make it happen.

So today I want to look at a four-step process that anyone can use to facilitate real, permanent change.

This is a process that can be repeated over and over again in any area of life that you wish to change.

• Step 1: Look at the thing you wish to change. Ponder it, acknowledge it. Dive deep internally to understand what’s really going on.

• Step 2: See it for what it is. Start to understand that the story you’ve bought into is just that. Begin to observe triggers and the moments you make decisions that aren’t aligned with your goals.

• Step 3: Tell the truth. Own it. Instead of the story of , ‘I just don’t have time,’ tell the truth. ‘I haven’t made my health and fitness a priority.’ There’s power in confronting the truth and owning it rather than simply believing your story.

• Step 4: Take action. These can be small, seemingly insignificant actions. As long as you’re consistent, the commitment will pay off! Skipping your morning Starbucks would be an AWESOME example of an action you could take to become healthier.

I promise that if you practice this process you can create REAL, authentic change in any area of your life! With consistency, you’ll be amazed by how things transform.

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and owner of 360 Fitness in Red Deer.