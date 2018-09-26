Woman steals truck from Ponoka gas station while being fueled

Ponoka RCMP pursued and located the woman in a tree after several other incidents

Sunday proved to be a busy day for Ponoka RCMP with three separate incidences.

Events began at 4 p.m. when police received reports that a railroad maintenance truck was stolen from a Ponoka gas station while it was fueling up. The situation occurred so quickly that the hose was ripped out of the gas station pump.

“The truck ripped the gas hose from the pump and sped away almost hitting two vehicles,” state Ponoka RCMP in a release.

Four minutes later police received a call from a rural resident north of town that the same vehicle had driven on their property and had become stuck. A woman had exited the vehicle.

At the time, the roads were muddy due to melting snow.

“The female got out of the truck and attempted to stab the property owner with a screwdriver but was unsuccessful and she fled the property on foot,” allege police.

“As the RCMP members were arriving on scene, they observed the female leaving in a truck that she had stolen from the neighbouring property.”

Ponoka RCMP then received help from the Ponoka and Wetaskiwin Integrated Traffic Units, Wetaskiwin Dog Services and RCMP while they pursued and searched for the woman and the truck.

Police had certain roads and intersections on the gravel roads north of town marked while they searched.

“A short time later, the female lost control of the truck and fled from the vehicle on foot. Wetaskiwin Police Dog Services attended the area and was able to successfully locate the female trying to hide up a tree,” say police.

The 30-year-old woman was remanded in custody after a bail hearing, however, police did not release her name.

She has been charged with two counts of theft of a truck, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired operation of a vehicle by drugs, flight from police, driving while disqualified, mischief and failing to comply with a physical coordination demand.

The day just got busier as after midnight police received a call that a man was assaulting the occupants of a home.

Police arrived to find a 40-year-old man who allegedly attempted to fight officers during the arrest. RCMP used a Taser to arrest the man.

He is charged with assault, uttering threats and assaulting a police officer and has been remanded in custody until his Sept. 28 court appearance.

“Investigation by police revealed that a 38-year-old female in the residence had also assaulted an occupant and this lead to her arrest as well,” states the release, adding that she was released with a promise to appear in court, Nov. 9.

About one hour later police received a call that a Honda Accord was southbound in Ponoka driving erratically.

It, “was swerving all over the road, driving on the curbs, not stopping for Stop Signs, and driving with no lights on,” state police.

“While police were on their way to this they received another call saying that the vehicle had stopped and the female driver opened the door and fell to the ground.”

Ponoka RCMP arrived at the location and picked her up where she was subsequently charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

The 36-year-old Airdrie woman was released with a promise to appear in Ponoka court Nov. 9.

“Although there are days like these, the Ponoka detachment advises that data shows that the RCMP Crime Reduction Strategy is working. ,” state police.

“From January to July of this year, property crimes in all RCMP detachments is down nine percent compared to the same period last year. In rural detachments, it is down 11 percent. That means, as of July this year, 648 fewer cars have been stolen and 366 fewer homes have been broken into.”