2019 Canada Winter Games festival headliners announced

Singer-songwriter Scott Helman took questions from the media during a 2019 Canada Winter Games event Tuesday night at Bower Place. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Singer-songwriter Scott Helman is just one of many Canadian artists headlining at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer in February.

The 22-year-old pop sensation was in Red Deer Tuesday night for a 2019 Canada Winter Games festival announcement.

“I’m very honoured,” Helman told reporters at the event, adding that he will be performing with his entire band at the Games.

Helman said he has, “always loved the idea of sports,” and while he said he did not grow up watching sports, he said his experience meeting people involved in sports as an artist has made him appreciate it. Helman called himself a “Leafs fan.”

“Watching hockey and stuff has been really cool for me,” he said. “Now that I am at this place in my life where I am very comfortable as an artist and watching athletes kill it on the ice … it’s a cool thing and I definitely see a lot of similarities between the two.”

He added, “I’m super stoked to play and good luck to all the athletes.”

The festival is titled the 2019 Games’ 52° North Music and Cultural Festival, the Canada Games festival will feature over 80 acts performing throughout the Canada Games between Feb. 16th to March 3rd, 2019.

The 100 per cent Canadian festival headliners include Alan Doyle, Bif Naked, Brett Kissel, Busty and the Bass, Frannie Klein, Gord Bamford, Red Deer Symphony Orchestra, Scott Helman, The Strumbellas, Walk Off The Earth and Wide Mouth Mason.

In a press release, Lyn Radford, board chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society, said the festival is featuring an exciting lineup of artists,

“In addition to the main stage talent, the 52° North Music and Cultural Festival also features a number of theatre and visual artist groups on a community stage – providing an opportunity to really showcase local and provincial talent to visitors across the nation and for Central Albertans to enjoy,” Radford said in the release.

“And to top it off, this all-ages festival is free to attend.

“The 2019 Canada Winter Games are a great opportunity to not only cheer on our amazing athletes but also showcase Canadian arts and culture,” said Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan in the release.

“This winter, escape the cold and head to the 52° North Music and Cultural Festival to enjoy warm beats from some of Canada’s most talented artists.”

The 2019 Canada Games board also announced six new sponsors Tuesday, including Navigator Ltd., Bower Place, Bamboo Shoots, Clearview Market Dental, Production World and Troubled Monk.