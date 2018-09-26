Singer-songwriter Scott Helman took questions from the media during a 2019 Canada Winter Games event Tuesday night at Bower Place. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

2019 Canada Winter Games festival headliners announced

Pop singer-songwriter Scott Helman to headline at 2019 Canada Games festival in Red Deer

Singer-songwriter Scott Helman is just one of many Canadian artists headlining at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer in February.

The 22-year-old pop sensation was in Red Deer Tuesday night for a 2019 Canada Winter Games festival announcement.

“I’m very honoured,” Helman told reporters at the event, adding that he will be performing with his entire band at the Games.

Helman said he has, “always loved the idea of sports,” and while he said he did not grow up watching sports, he said his experience meeting people involved in sports as an artist has made him appreciate it. Helman called himself a “Leafs fan.”

“Watching hockey and stuff has been really cool for me,” he said. “Now that I am at this place in my life where I am very comfortable as an artist and watching athletes kill it on the ice … it’s a cool thing and I definitely see a lot of similarities between the two.”

He added, “I’m super stoked to play and good luck to all the athletes.”

The festival is titled the 2019 Games’ 52° North Music and Cultural Festival, the Canada Games festival will feature over 80 acts performing throughout the Canada Games between Feb. 16th to March 3rd, 2019.

The 100 per cent Canadian festival headliners include Alan Doyle, Bif Naked, Brett Kissel, Busty and the Bass, Frannie Klein, Gord Bamford, Red Deer Symphony Orchestra, Scott Helman, The Strumbellas, Walk Off The Earth and Wide Mouth Mason.

In a press release, Lyn Radford, board chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society, said the festival is featuring an exciting lineup of artists,

“In addition to the main stage talent, the 52° North Music and Cultural Festival also features a number of theatre and visual artist groups on a community stage – providing an opportunity to really showcase local and provincial talent to visitors across the nation and for Central Albertans to enjoy,” Radford said in the release.

“And to top it off, this all-ages festival is free to attend.

“The 2019 Canada Winter Games are a great opportunity to not only cheer on our amazing athletes but also showcase Canadian arts and culture,” said Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan in the release.

“This winter, escape the cold and head to the 52° North Music and Cultural Festival to enjoy warm beats from some of Canada’s most talented artists.”

The 2019 Canada Games board also announced six new sponsors Tuesday, including Navigator Ltd., Bower Place, Bamboo Shoots, Clearview Market Dental, Production World and Troubled Monk.

Previous story
Woman steals truck from Ponoka gas station while being fueled

Just Posted

2019 Canada Winter Games festival headliners announced

Pop singer-songwriter Scott Helman to headline at 2019 Canada Games festival in Red Deer

Woman steals truck from Ponoka gas station while being fueled

Ponoka RCMP pursued and located the woman in a tree after several other incidents

Red Deer rebounding, hosting AUMA convention

Hundreds of municipal officials gather in Red Deer for the AUMA

Celebrate ‘Alberta Culture Days’ here in Red Deer

Lots of family-friendly activities set for this coming weekend

On the run with Melissa Ray

Red Deer runner talks about her intense running experiences

Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as one would expect of the team that gave us the “Broad Street Bullies,” he’s far from cuddly.

Leduc County man wanted by police in connection to stolen gun

RCMP seek information to locate Jonathon Felix Tousignant

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations

Most Read