A White House official says President Donald Trump plans to announce Thursday whether he’ll impose tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminum imports. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

If Canadians are hoping to be spared from American tariffs, they may be disappointed.

A White House official is telling the U.S. Sunday talk shows that President Donald Trump has made up his mind: steel and aluminum tariffs will apply to everyone.

That includes America’s No. 1 supplier of both: Canada.

White House trade official Peter Navarro, making the rounds of weekly talk shows, says that excluding one country will create a slippery slope — he says tariffs would go up on the remaining countries, and everyone else would demand the same treatment as Canada.

He is being repeatedly pressed on the Canada issue in these interviews. Show hosts are asking him how the White House can possibly justify using a national security excuse for imposing tariffs on a close NATO partner, and official member of the U.S. military-industrial complex.

Navarro did leave one hopeful possibility for Canada: he says that while no countries will be excluded, some key industries might be. Of special concern to Canada is the auto industry — and how these tariffs would play havoc with cross-border supply chains.

The Canadian Press

Red Deer College hosts APEGA Science Olympics

Red Deer College hosts APEGA Science Olympics

Students showcase their talents at science competition

Sean Burns dives into the classic country sound

Talented artist brings a brand new CD to Red Deer on March 11th

Red Deer County athlete receives grant towards Olympic dream

Kalena Soehn working towards Paris Olympics

RCMP investigate social media threat made to Hunting Hills School

Red Deer RCMP have one youth in custody

WATCH: Structure fire in Red Deer's Blindman Industrial Park

Neighbouring businesses evacuated due to smoke

WATCH: What's Up Wednesday – Feb. 28th

Tune into our weekly update on everything Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wenjack's sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie's "Secret Path" project, story of Chanie Wenjack's death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Breaking: Ponoka County takes over Town of Ponoka Fire Services

After a special meeting with the county locks were changed and the county took over

Bettman: Calgary Flames' financial situation 'continues to deteriorate'

Bettman says the Calgary Flames' financial situation "continues to deteriorate" due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn't have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city's aquarium.

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

