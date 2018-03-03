Employee Recognition Awards Banquet recognizes over 120 employees

The winner of this year’s Bob Stollings Memorial Award is Alan Sheehan

The annual Employee Recognition Awards Banquet recognized more than 120 employees for their continuous years of service and special achievements March 2nd.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Bob Stollings Memorial Award. Established by City Council on Jan. 21st, 1985, it is presented every year to honour Robert (Bob) E. Stollings, a loyal and dedicated employee of The City of Red Deer from 1960 to 1984. The recipient of this prestigious award will have displayed outstanding civic performance in alignment with The City’s Cornerstone Values – Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence.

The winner of this year’s Bob Stollings Memorial Award is Alan Sheehan, Foreman Meters and Substations. For more than forty years, Sheehan dedicated his professional life to the City of Red Deer. After becoming a journeyman electrician in Ireland, he made the move to Canada and started with Electric Light and Power in August 1977. Retired in February, after four decades with the City, Sheehan established himself as the cornerstone for traffic signals at more than 150 intersections and also customer metering with more than 44,000 installed. He is a true leader who shows integrity and pride in all that he does. Along with Sheehan’s ability to mentor others and the high quality of service he always provides, this made him a perfect candidate for this top award.

Employees were also recognized in the categories of continuous service, safety, and other special recognition. Award recipients included Matt Brideau, Lead Operator – Wastewater Collection for the RISE-ing Star Award; the Office Supply Project Team for the Innovation Award, and Charlaine Rausch, Corporate Events Specialist for the Green Tribute Award.

