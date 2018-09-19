Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing youth

Police say 12-year-old Treston Minde left his residence on his bike Sept. 17 and hasn’t returned home

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for a 12-year-old youth who hasn’t been seen since Sept. 17.

Police were dispatched to a missing youth complaint and were advised that 12-year-old Treston Minde left his residence on a bike but has not returned home.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP are attempting to locate Treston to ensure his wellbeing,” say police.

There is no further information on the missing youth.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).