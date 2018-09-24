Red Deer RCMP arrest man after truck collides with pub

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man Saturday night after the truck he was driving crashed through the doorway of a hotel pub in north Red Deer.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22nd, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report that a truck had driven between two pillars and through the doorway of the Lion’s Den pub at the Quality Inn at 7150 50th Ave., resulting in extensive damage to the pub. No one was injured in the collision, and the male driver was restrained by occupants of the pub until police arrived and arrested the suspect without incident. According to witness statements, the driver left the pub in a taxi, then returned a short time later driving the truck.

Red Deer RCMP are investigating the incident as an impaired driving collision. The 27-year-old male faces numerous charges.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP