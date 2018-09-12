Westerner Park announces departure of CEO

Bradley Williams to assume role on interim basis

On behalf of Westerner Park, the Board of Directors wishes to announce that Ben Antifaiff has left Westerner Park, effective immediately.

“We want to acknowledge Ben’s contribution to Westerner Park, and the role he played in building our strategic plan and in helping to bring the Canadian Finals Rodeo to Red Deer. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Damian Zapisocky, president and board chair of the Westerner Exposition Association.

Westerner Park Board of Directors Vice-President Bradley Williams has agreed to take a leave of absence from the Board, to assume the role of CEO on an interim basis.

“The Board is confident William’s business experience will ensure the stability of our organization as we prepare for both the Canadian Finals Rodeo and Agri-Trade,” added Zapisocky.

Westerner Park’s Board of Directors will be undertaking the steps necessary to appoint a new CEO in the near future.

Westerner Park will continue with a busy fall agenda of events, as well as working alongside the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce to prepare and host the Canadian Finals Rodeo and Agri-Trade. Canadian Finals Rodeo will be held at the Westerner Park from Oct. 30th to Nov. 4th.

-Submitted by Westerner Park

Westerner Park announces departure of CEO

