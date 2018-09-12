Red Deer RCMP investigate armed convenience store robbery

RCMP search for suspect in armed robbbery Sept. 12th

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an armed robbery this afternoon at the convenience store in Sorensen Station after a man pointed a handgun at a staff member in the store and demanded the cash from the till.

Red Deer RCMP responded to the report of the armed robbery at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 12th and searched the downtown area with assistance from Police Dog Services. The suspect has not been located. RCMP have collected surveillance footage from locations near the store and continue to investigate.

RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate the suspect. He is described as a Caucasian man, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 6’ tall with a skinny build, wearing an orange-brown hoodie that was drawn tight around his face. He fled on foot; his direction of travel is not known. The staff member was not injured in the robbery.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

