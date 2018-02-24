WALKING FOR PURPOSE - Over 160 people participated in the Coldest Night of the Year walk for homelessness, which took place Feb. 24th. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

WATCH: The Mustard Seed raises over $26,000 in Coldest Night of the Year walk

Over 165 Red Deerians participated in walk Feb. 24th

On Feb. 24th 167 Red Deerians gathered inside The Mustard Seed to take part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk.

“The Coldest Night of the Year is Canada’s National Walk for homelessness and 120 different cities are participating across the country,” said Scott Tilbury, community development coordinator for The Mustard Seed.

This year, $26,393 was raised from the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Red Deer, exceeding their goal. The money is used to help raise funds to support the lives of women, men and children experiencing hunger, homelessness and hurt in the community.

He added that The Mustard Seed is proud to be the recipient of the funds generated in the community for the second year.

Last year, The Mustard Seed served over 54,000 lunches to students in 32 different schools in Red Deer and served over 18,000 dinners to men and women experiencing hunger and hurt in the city.

“Over 165 participants have decided to walk with us and we’re so thankful because there’s such a great need in the City.”

Participants took part in either a 2km, 5km or 10km walking route, later going back to The Mustard Seed for a dinner.

Red Deer was part of the 120 Coldest Night of the Year communities across the country.

Also in attendance at the event was Mayor Tara Veer.

“It’s always great to be in the presence of supporters of The Mustard Seed, especially when we gather together intentionally in support of this critical community cause,” said Veer.

She added, “As a result of your generosity and efforts, The Mustard Seed is an essential part of the supportive services that our community is able to offer the vulnerable and for all in need of them.”

WATCH: The Mustard Seed raises over $26,000 in Coldest Night of the Year walk

Over 165 Red Deerians participated in walk Feb. 24th

