Recent arrests by RCMP include drug trafficking and property crime charges

Red Deer RCMP made a number of drug trafficking and property crime arrests recently while doing targeted patrols in crime hot spots; more arrests were made when RCMP conducted proactive conditions checks as part of Red Deer’s Pinpoint crime reduction strategy, and thanks to tips from vigilant citizens reporting suspicious activity. Pinpoint uses an intelligence-driven policing model to identify problem areas, repeat offenders and emerging issues, and Red Deer RCMP target their enforcement accordingly.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 24th, RCMP on patrol in south Red Deer located a suspicious parked and idling vehicle with a male asleep in the driver’s seat. During the subsequent investigation, RCMP seized methamphetamine and a loaded rifle from the vehicle.

A 36-year-old man who is known to police faces drug trafficking and weapons charges; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

At 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 23rd, RCMP on patrol in an identified high crime area conducted a traffic stop and determined there were drugs in the vehicle. RCMP seized psilocybin (mushrooms), marijuana and cannabis resin, known as “shatter,” along with items consistent with drug trafficking and approximately $700 as proceeds of crime.

A 37-year-old man faces a number of drug trafficking charges and a charge of possession of stolen property. His name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

At 6 a.m. on Feb. 23rd, RCMP located a suspect who was found to be violating court-imposed curfew conditions. During his arrest, RCMP located a knife, which the suspect was prohibited from carrying by court-imposed conditions, and seized marijuana and what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Randy Thomas Metzger, 32, faces the charges of three counts of failing to comply with conditions and two counts of possession of Schedule I substance.

At 5 a.m. on Feb. 22nd, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in Edgar Industrial Close where a suspect driving a truck with a flatbed trailer was reported to have been seen stealing a backhoe. RCMP located the backhoe at a nearby business and tracked the suspect as he attempted to flee the scene on foot, arresting him without incident.

Michael Wayne Campbell, 33, faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter with intent and two counts of breach of probation.

RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer at 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 22nd located a stolen vehicle driving in the area of 49th St. and 47th Ave.; police initiated a traffic stop and arrested the driver without incident. The license plate on the vehicle had also been reported stolen in a separate incident.

A 20-year-old man faces several charges of possession of stolen property; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

At 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen truck idling in a south Red Deer parking lot and arrested the man and woman in the truck without incident. During the arrest, RCMP seized stolen medication, a credit card and a chequebook in the names of three different victims of theft. The truck had been reported stolen out of Stony Plain.

Amanda Buckingham, 31, faces the charges of occupying a motor vehicle knowing it was taken without consent, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

Nicholas Edward Timm, 28, faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 19th, members of the Red Deer RCMP crime reduction team conducted a curfew check on an individual and determined that he was not at home, in violation of his court-imposed curfew. RCMP arrested the suspect near the residence shortly afterward and seized what is believed to be cocaine.

Red Deer RCMP conduct curfew checks on identified individuals as part of Pinpoint, the Red Deer RCMP crime reduction strategy that targets repeat offenders, crime hot spots and problem residences.

Wessam Haimour, 46, faces the charges of possession of Schedule I substance (cocaine) and four counts of failing to comply with conditions.

At 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 19th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in a Morrisroe parking lot and located a suspect who was breaching his court-imposed curfew conditions.

Matthew Douglas Bauer, 32, faces two charges of failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 18th, RCMP on patrol in south Red Deer located a woman who was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court. During her arrest, RCMP located three pieces of identification in the names of three different victims of theft.

Lana Ellynne Holt, 38, faces three charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 in addition to her outstanding warrants.

Just after 7 a.m. on Feb. 12th, a suspect broke into a north end car wash by smashing the window and stealing cash, a Toshiba laptop and some candy. The male suspect drove a white Dodge Durango and, despite deactivating surveillance cameras inside the building, was caught on other surveillance cameras and identified by RCMP, who began to search for him. On Feb. 15th while Red Deer RCMP were responding to an unrelated call at a Red Deer hotel, police officers identified the suspect Durango and subsequently arrested the suspect without incident.

A 36-year-old man will face a charge of break and enter and is scheduled to appear in court on March 4th; his name cannot be released at this time as the charge has not yet been sworn before the courts.