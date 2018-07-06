WATCH: Stettler woman lands the big prize in Red Deer Hospital Dream Home Lottery

Proceeds will go to the purchase of 39 new beds for the Red Deer Hospital

Red Deer Hospital Lottery officials made the draw for the $874,895 grand prize dream home (56 Larratt Close) on July 6th.

Debbie Greiner of Stettler landed the dream home, while Jeannette Richard of Red Deer won the Mega Bucks 50 prize of $250,000.

Greiner was still in shock on hearing the fabulous news.

“I’m shaking!” she said with a laugh.

“My phone rang and she said they’d been trying to call me,” she said, adding she got the call when she was parked by the mailbox. “I had always wondered how it would feel to win something like that!

“I was in shock – I couldn’t believe it. I phoned my husband and he said, ‘Is this the truth? Are you telling the truth?’” she laughed. “He said, ‘Did you even have a ticket’ and I said yes, I had bought a ticket. It’s so hard to believe – I’ve never, ever won anything.

“I guess I was waiting for this!”

Greiner hasn’t seen the beautiful home yet, but can’t wait to lay eyes on her brand new acquisition.

Other prizes up for grabs included two vehicles each valued at more than $50,000.

Funding from this year’s Lottery is slated for the purchase of 39 new, high-tech patient beds that increase patient comfort and reduce the risk of caregiver injury. These new beds will benefit the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of volunteer hours, a lot of construction hours on our house and to see it finally come together, and to have a winner that is absolutely thrilled with their new home – it’s so rewarding! I love my job,” said Cynthia de Boer, events manager with the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.

The new beds will extend to fit a larger compliment of the population served by the Red Deer Hospital, officials say.

They will also be lower, allowing easier access for shorter patients which helps to prevent falls and slipping.

According to the Hospital Lottery web site, from a safety perspective, newer beds have sensitive alarms that tell staff if a patient is about to get up without assistance.

“This alerts the nursing staff to attend to the person’s needs much sooner than the inevitable ‘bump’ of a patient falling against something. The same alarm will identify when the mattress needs to be inflated to a therapeutic setting, which also supports patient comfort and safety.”

Meanwhile, the dream home, designed by Sorento Custom Homes, combines ‘classic design with modern luxury’.

“We are so proud of our builder Sorento Custom Homes. Not only did they build a beautiful home, they really put their heart and soul into working with the contractors,” she said. “They are a pleasure to work with, and we are really, really proud that we will be working with them again next year for the fourth year, and the house will be just two doors down from here,” she added.

“I want to say thank you to our ticket buyers and our volunteers. The volunteers are an integral part of our success.”

The house features 2,917 sq. ft. of developed living space, high vaulted ceilings, a screened sunroom, private side entrance, and a big double garage among several other amenities.