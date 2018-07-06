Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

The wreckage of a fatal crash north of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. The RCMP is expected to provide an update today on the status of its investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus-truck collision earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid in a fatal bus crash that involved the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Mounties say an arrest was made this morning in a collision between the bus and a semi-trailer at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Further details — including the name of the accused and charges — are to be provided at a media availability at noon PT at the RCMP Depot in Regina.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. Most of the injured players have been released from hospital.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt. He was taken into custody immediately after the collision and released later that evening.

In June, RCMP said they were preparing to talk to Crown prosecutors about potential charges.

READ MORE: Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Officers were still investigating at that time and had only said that the semi-trailer was in the intersection when the crash occurred.

“We need the evidence and facts first, and that’s what is … adding to the extra time here to work through that process,” Williams said in June.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Just Posted

Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized in Red Deer investigation

A total of 57 criminal charges have been laid

Canadian legend Lee Aaron to play Westerner Days

Lee’s show will feature her latest project Diamond Baby Blues

WATCH: C.A.R.E. introduces newcomers to Canadian summer sports

Over 150 Red Deerian newcomers headed to Eastview Estates Park to learn some sports

Aaron Goodvin hits the Westerner Days stage July 18th

Goodvin is preparing for a new release

History to come alive through the City’s park system

Representative ‘figures’ and newly-developed signs paint pictures of the past

Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail

Four Edmonton men arrested in Leduc drug case

Leduc RCMP drug unit makes multiple arrests

US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

The Trump administration contends China has deployed predatory tactics in a push to overtake U.S. technological dominance.

Economy adds 31,800 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.0%

The latest jobs figures arrived less than a week before the Bank of Canada’s next interest-rate decision.

Pruitt is out, handing EPA reins to former coal lobbyist

Democrats and environmental groups decried his replacement as an apologist for the coal industry.

History-making 1986 team frustrated Canada hasn’t returned to World Cup

It’s been 32 years since Canada qualified for its only World Cup.

Thais fight water and oxygen levels in cave as diver dies

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region

Most Read