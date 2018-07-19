Just under 400 goats were brought in to Piper Creek Gardens to manage weeds. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Red Deer welcomes goats for weed control

Almost 400 goats brought to Piper Creek Gardens to control Canada Thistle

The City of Red Deer Parks department welcomed back goats to manage invasive weed species at Piper Creek Gardens July 19th.

This is the second year the goats of Baah’d Plant Management & Reclamation came out to Red Deer, but this time Owner and Operator of Baah’d Jeannette Hall brought almost 400, double the amount of last year.

“We travel all over Alberta. We have a number of clients and we do organic weed control, utilizing goats and sheep,” said Hall.

The goats worked on munching down primarily Canada Thistle along with some Yellow Toadflax.

“In under 24 hours we should see very little thistle on this property. It’s a part of a pilot project that was initiated last year and will be happening for three years,” said Ken Lehman, parks ecological services operations coordinator with the City of Red Deer.

He added that it takes a few years for the goats to come back and keep chewing down the weed to deplete the root source and beat the weed.

“It’s a great way to control weeds especially in an environment where you don’t want to be putting herbicide and pesticide on the landscape,” said Lehman.

Hall added that it’s important to safeguard consumers to let them know that you can’t just do this with any sheep and goat.

She said ruminants know to eat what their mom teaches them to eat, “So first we have to start by teaching the mom to eat it and as each generation goes on we go ahead and influence the preference of specific weeds with the next generation.”

Lehman said it’s a tool the City wants to try and implement more to control ecologically sensitive areas and that they are working with bylaws right now to make it a municipal use in each of the zonings.

Previous story
Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan
Next story
UPDATED: Airdrie man charged after Taser-like weapons seized

Just Posted

WATCH: Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta hosts Barnyard Breakfast

FortisAlberta makes $10,000 donation to House operations

Innisfail RCMP charge woman in connection with seizure of eight dogs

Karin Adams, 46, of no fixed address faces dozen charges

WATCH: Red Deer’s Westerner Days kicks off to a smoking hot start

Thousands take in the food, entertainment, rides and more at Westerner Park

WATCH: 2018 Westerner Days Parade brings 1000s to downtown Red Deer

The parade begins five days of western fun and culture in Central Alberta

Innisfail RCMP seize eight dogs from hotel room following earlier arrest

Dogs were in distress and taken to an animal rescue organization

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of the week’s news in Red Deer

UPDATED: Airdrie man charged after Taser-like weapons seized

Canadian Border and Airdrie RCMP charged a man after an attempt to bring the weapons into Canada

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

Sylvan Lake is moving toward a greener town

The Town of Sylvan Lake is moving forward with a contract with Fogdog Energy

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate theft of almost $140,000 value in Millet

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to past break and enter at a rural Wetaskiwin property

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital

Gymnastics sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs

The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night

Two charged near Sundre after dog, cat, horse and five lambs stolen

Witnesses give valuable information to police, stolen property recovered

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

Most Read