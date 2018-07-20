From left to right: Cadet Stuart Carde, Cadet Ciara Mallary, Cadet Hailey Estey-Hevey, Cadet Joel Ethan Dohei, Cadet Marshall Allooloo, Cadet Tylen Micheal Baker, and Warrant Julia Hoffman standing side by side with big smiles at a Field Training Exercise. photo submitted

Red Deer cadets experience summer training in Vernon

Local cadets chosen to take General Training course

To advance their training, nine cadets from Red Deer’s 1390 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (RCACC) were chosen to take the General Training course at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre (VCTC) in British Columbia from July 8 – 21. The cadets included Marshall Allooloo, Tylen Baker, Jeremy Brownwell, Stuart Carde, Joel Dohei, Hailey Estey-Hevey, Riley Gillan, Ciara Mallery, Evelyn Parsons, George Spiller and Ethan Van.

“Having so many cadets from the same corps is really cool. We don’t feel overly homesick and we’re all mutual friends,” said Mallary.

“For most of us, it’s our first time at a cadet summer training course, but we have Cadet Warrant Officer Julia Hoffman from our home corps to help us.”

The General Training Course is a two-week introduction to the summer training courses offered through the cadet program. The cadets explore various aspects of the cadet program such as music, sports, marksmanship, survival field training and drill.

“Cadets is a really fun and enjoyable experience,” said Julia Hoffman who working as a staff cadet at VCTC this year with the general training course.

“It is very rewarding. There is so much you can do and you get so many opportunities that you wouldn’t get outside of cadets. Getting my level 5 Music Badge was pretty cool.”

VCTC, located in Vernon, British Columbia, welcomes cadets from across Western Canada for two, three and six-week summer courses in a wide range of areas including music, drill and ceremonial, fitness and sports, marksmanship and expedition. Over the next six weeks over 1,500 courses will be trained at VCTC and the skills and experience that the cadets’ gain throughout the summer will be incorporated back at their home units to further grow and develop the cadet program.

-Submitted by Vernon Cadet Training Centre

