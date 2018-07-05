WATCH: C.A.R.E. introduces newcomers to Canadian summer sports

Over 150 Red Deerian newcomers headed to Eastview Estates Park to learn some sports

LEARNING - Ziad Abdulraham plays some tennis July 5th in Eastview Estates Park for an introduction to Canadian summer sports. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Over 150 newcomers to Canada headed to Eastview Estates Park July 5th for an introduction to Canadian summer sports.

“The whole goal is to bring newcomer youth and their families together to have a chance to get prepared for summer by learning and playing some Canadian summer sports they may not be familiar with,” said Avery Acheson, intake and settlement manager with Central Alberta Refugee Effort (C.A.R.E.).

The different sports included slo-pitch, basketball, beach volleyball, tennis and more.

The event is in its sixth year and aims to introduce kids and their families to sports available to them in the city.

“It’s a good orientation and a good chance for them to try sports that are new to them in an environment where it’s based on learning and gaining these new skills,” said Acheson.

He added that as they try these new sports and new activities – if they’re interested – they have opportunities to join leagues throughout the summer and become integrated in the community.

The introduction to sports portion runs until 5 p.m. with a BBQ supper for all the participants and volunteers to enjoy afterwards.