Red Deer RCMP look for Darrien Nepoose on warrants

Nepoose is wanted on warrants for the aggravated sexual assault of a female youth July 1st

Red Deer RCMP are searching for 18-year-old Darrien Francis Nepoose, who is wanted on warrants for the aggravated sexual assault of a female youth the night of July 1st.

RCMP began their investigation on July 2nd after receiving a report of the aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old female, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was known to the suspect. RCMP will not issue more information on the incident in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

Nepoose lives in Red Deer, but RCMP have not located him yet despite focused efforts. Police believe there is a possibility Nepoose may have travelled to Calgary.

Darrien Nepoose is described as:

· First Nations

· 4’11” tall

· 90 lbs

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

Nepoose faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault. Citizens are advised not to approach Nepoose if he is seen but are asked to contact Red Deer RCMP immediately at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP