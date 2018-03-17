B.C. Politics

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

A new wave of anti-pipeline protests are underway and organizers say demonstrations will continue all week, as Kinder Morgan prepares to log trees near its Burnaby facility.

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the terminal Saturday morning, before stopping outside the entrance to the Kinder Morgan facility.

Yesterday, a woman was arrested by Burnaby RCMP after attaching herself to Kinder Morgan equipment.

The protests come just a few days after a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Trans Mountain an indefinite injunction against protesters, setting a five-metre minimum distance.

READ MORE: Pipeline protesters can’t continue to obstruct expansion construction, judge rules

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Protect the Inlet organizers said in a statement Saturday that they’re hoping to hold off Kinder Morgan construction until March 26, when migratory birds in the region are expected to begin nesting. This would mean the oil transport company has to wait until August to finish cutting down the trees, organizers said.

“Peaceful resistance has been a cornerstone of change across the world for decades, and it will continue to be so,” Greenpeace Canada’s Mike Hudema said in a news release Saturday.

Construction is expected to last until December 2020, according to Trans Mountain.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(@Cocvic/Twitter)

Previous story
WATCH: Women’s Emergency Shelter holds 24th annual fundraising dinner

Just Posted

Canadian legends Sloan coming to Bo’s Bar and Grill

Band to feature new album featuring single The Day Will be Mine

WATCH: Women’s Emergency Shelter holds 24th annual fundraising dinner

About 600 women and children used the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter last year

Central Albertans encouraged to provide submissions for ‘The Mics Awards Show’

Prestigious event, set for May, honours youth in the arts

Generals power through Game 3, winning 7-2

Seven-game series continues Saturday in Stony Plain

Cilantro and Chive wins big at 2018 Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe business takes home top honours for Pub/Restaurant of the Year

WATCH: 12th Annual Red Deer Collector Car Auction sees many

Lots of different cars to see all weekend at Westerner Park

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

Over 250 First Nations teams to converge on Edmonton for Native provincials

The 25th anniversary of the Alberta Native Provincial Hockey Championships starts April 5

Most Read