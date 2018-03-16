Red Deer RCMP investigate driver who fled from police

Driver strikes police vehicle and building

Red Deer RCMP officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle late this afternoon in a parking lot on Molly Banister Dr. and Gaetz Ave. The driver of the suspect vehicle put the vehicle in drive, colliding with the police vehicle while still occupied with an RCMP officer, the vehicle then struck a building causing significant damage to both. The vehicle then fled the location colliding with several other parked vehicles. It is believed that no one was injured in this incident. RCMP continue to investigate at this time.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Just Posted

Generals power through Game 3, winning 7-2

Seven-game series continues Saturday in Stony Plain

Cilantro and Chive wins big at 2018 Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe business takes home top honours for Pub/Restaurant of the Year

Certified Sustainable Beef Workshop introduces new approach

Alberta beef industry is one of the most sustainable industries in the province

Six people arrested in stolen vehicle operation

Red Deer RCMP executed outstanding warrants involving 42 Criminal Code charges

A special fundraising concert in support of A Better World runs April 7th

Red Deer Youth and Community Orchestra is teaming up with the Lacombe-based Rosedale Valley Strings

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

Over 250 First Nations teams to converge on Edmonton for Native provincials

The 25th anniversary of the Alberta Native Provincial Hockey Championships starts April 5

Leduc County resident comes home, finds four culprits robbing the place

Leduc RCMP arrest four suspects after rural break and enter

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Most Read