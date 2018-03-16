Red Deer RCMP investigate driver who fled from police

Red Deer RCMP officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle late this afternoon in a parking lot on Molly Banister Dr. and Gaetz Ave. The driver of the suspect vehicle put the vehicle in drive, colliding with the police vehicle while still occupied with an RCMP officer, the vehicle then struck a building causing significant damage to both. The vehicle then fled the location colliding with several other parked vehicles. It is believed that no one was injured in this incident. RCMP continue to investigate at this time.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP