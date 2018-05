At this time of year, Emergency Services responds to an increased number of fires due to the large amount of poplar fuzz.

As poplar fuzz is highly combustible, these fires can move quickly and can be challenging to extinguish. Emergency Services encourages residents to take extra caution to prevent fire during this time. Proper disposal of smoking materials or any other potential source of ignition is very important as many fires are started in this manner.

-Submitted by City of Red Deer