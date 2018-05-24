Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests during downtown patrols

Red Deer RCMP made a number of arrests while conducting proactive patrols in downtown Red Deer, as well as other areas known for criminal activity, and located numerous suspects who were wanted on outstanding warrants. RCMP made more arrests thanks to reports from the public regarding suspicious activity, and thank Red Deerians for their continued support and vigilance.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on May 21st, RCMP on patrol in a high crime area located a stolen vehicle with a male occupant and arrested him without incident.

A 29-year-old man faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, operating a motor vehicle while unauthorized, operating a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Thanks to a tip from the public, shortly after 5 p.m. on May 20th, RCMP located a suspicious vehicle in a fast food restaurant parking lot in south Red Deer. The male suspect was found to be in possession of stolen identity documents.

The individual was wanted on six warrants out of Red Deer for theft, possession of stolen property, three counts of breach of probation and failing to appear in court. He now faces the charge of possession of identity documents.

On the morning of May 20th, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at an auto parts business in which one of the business’s vehicles were stolen. As RCMP completed their initial investigation at the business they were called to a single vehicle rollover on Jordan Parkway and determined that it was the vehicle that had just been reported stolen. The male occupant was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and later released into police custody.

A 37-year-old man faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with probation, operating a motor vehicle while unauthorized, operating a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

At 11:30 p.m. on May 19th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer conducted a traffic stop and arrested a woman who was found to be in possession of what is believed to be crystal meth, cash and a number of items consistent with drug trafficking; at the time of her arrest, the suspect was violating a number of court-imposed conditions, including a curfew condition.

A 36-year-old woman faces the charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (crystal meth), possession of the proceeds of crime and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

At 3:30 a.m. on May 19th, Red Deer RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer conducted a traffic stop and located methamphetamine and brass knuckles in the possession of the driver. The passenger was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants.

A 37-year-old man faces the charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with weapons prohibition and failing to comply with conditions.

Also on the 19th, a 31-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer and Blackfalds for breaching his probation and traffic offences.

On May 18th, Red Deer RCMP located and arrested a suspect who was wanted on a warrant after a police check at his residence on April 29th determined that the suspect was not complying with his court-imposed curfew condition.

A 33-year-old man faces one charge of failing to comply with conditions.

At 10 p.m. on May 18th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle that fled police at high speeds. The motorcycle continued to drive through downtown at high speeds and was seen running red lights. RCMP did not pursue for public safety reasons but located the motorcycle again in north Red Deer and arrested the driver while he sat in another parked vehicle. The suspect was found to be violating his court-imposed curfew condition as well as several other conditions.

A 36-year-old man faces the charges of flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of failing to comply with conditions, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle without a license plate.

At 9 p.m. on May 17th, RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect in possession of a stolen wallet and debit card and who was in violation of court-imposed conditions out of Nova Scotia.

A 30-year-old man faces the charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with undertaking.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on May 17th, RCMP were called to a business in response to a report of a woman trying to cash a fraudulent cheque. RCMP attended and arrested the suspect as she attempted to drive away from police. She then gave police a false name but her identity was soon correctly determined. At the time of her arrest, she was in possession of a number of stolen documents including cheques.

A 26-year-old woman faces the charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of resisting and obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with conditions, failing to comply with probation, operating a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

At approximately 2 p.m. on May 17th, RCMP attended a downtown business in response to a report of trespassing, after the business spotted a woman who had been issued a “no trespass” order regarding the store. RCMP attended and determined that the woman had stolen several packages of meat.

A 35-year-old woman faces the charges of theft under $5,000, failing to comply with conditions and failing to comply with undertaking.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on May 17th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Johnstone neighbourhood and located a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The suspect attempted to flee police but was quickly arrested. RCMP seized meth and marijuana during the arrest.

A 30-year-old man faces the charges of two counts of possession of substances and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

On May 15th, RCMP located a suspect who was wanted on warrants after failing to appear in court regarding an April 13th incident where he was found in stolen vehicle.

A 38-year-old man was wanted on warrants for charges including possession of stolen property under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and failing to appear in court.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP