UPC SPEAKS OUT - MLAs Ron Orr, Lacombe-Ponoka, Nathan Cooper, Olds-Disbury-Three Hills, Wes Taylor, Battle River-Wainright and Don MacIntyre, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, spoke to media about the Red Deer Regional Hospital not making the infrastructure priority list. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

UPC MLAs discuss Red Deer Hospital funding exclusion

UCP MLAs criticize NDP for not prioritizing the hospital

The NDP is “snubbing” Central Alberta again by excluding them from the infrastructure priority list, according to statements made by UCP MLAs at a media event held on Rotary Park today overlooking the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

“The problem is the Government just isn’t listening,” said Nathan Cooper, MLA for Olds-Disbury-Three Hills. “We’ve seen continued mismanagement and lack of action from the current Government.”

He added, for the last three years the NDP has been in charge and there has been significant waste and mismanagement.

“We want Central Albertans to know, your health care needs are equally as important as those in the large cities which we see the NDP government continually making the real priority.”

The other MLAs in attendance were Ron Orr, Lacombe-Ponoka, Don MacIntyre, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, and Wes Taylor, Battle River-Wainright.

“This is really not acceptable for Central Albertans,” said Orr.

He criticized the NDP government for prioritizing Edmonton and Calgary over Red Deer Regional Hospital and hospitals in smaller communities across the province.

“It’s about safety,” said Orr, “The death risk for heart attack patients in Central Alberta is significantly higher than for other areas in the province and so these are important issues.”

Cooper echoed this adding, he knows people in the region are keenly aware of the risks of having need for additional cardiac supports here.

The Red Deer Regional Hospital has not seen significant upgrades since 1997, he said, but the referral region has expanded, there has been significant population growth, the population is aging and there is new technology required to best meet people’s needs.

