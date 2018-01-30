Red Deer RCMP look for public assistance to ID theft suspect

Man assaulted staff member when she tried to stop him from shoplifting

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man who assaulted a staff member when she attempted to stop him from shoplifting on Dec. 4th.

The incident occurred at a Red Deer grocery store on Dec. 4th when the suspect was reported to have left the store with packages of meat hidden in his clothing. When a staff member attempted to stop him, the suspect pushed her and fled, resulting in a brief struggle in which the staff member suffered a broken finger. RCMP have obtained surveillance images of the suspect and continue to work to identify him.

The suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· 21-25 years old

· 5”11 to 6”

· Skinny build

· Blonde hair, no facial hair

· Wearing a navy blue zip-up Adidas coat with white stripes on the sleeves, a hoodie underneath, dark pants, white sneakers, and a black toque with large white lettering that appears to say “Molson Canadian”

If you recognize this suspect or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.