File Photo

Uber Eats joins crowded Red Deer delivery market

McDonalds, Freshii and others available at launch

The moment many Red Deerians have been waiting for has arrived. Uber Eats is here.

Uber Eats is launching their largest single-day launch across Canada, with the service being provided to 13 communities including the Albertan communities of Lethbridge and Red Deer, Aurora ON; and also the Ontario communities of Barrie, Cambridge, Gatineau, Guelph, Kanata, Kingston, Newmarket, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Windsor.

According to the media release, India Feast, Red Boar Smokery and Tandoor n’ Flame Restaurant and Sweets are available for delivery at launch.

Opening the app reveals that McDonalds, Freshii and Original Joe’s are also available for delivery.

“The Uber Eats app helps millions of hungry people in over 200 cities order the foods they’re craving from local restaurants they love with just a tap, with delivery right to their doors,” the release stated.

The Uber Eats App can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store or through ubereats.com.

Uber eats joins a crowded home delivery market which includes Skip the Dishes, Just Eat and other traditional delivery services.

-Vaughan

